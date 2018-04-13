North American Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report 2018-2023: AI Market by Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals

Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents machine-based intelligence, typically manifest in "cognitive" functions that humans associate with other human minds. There are a range of different technologies involved in AI including Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, and more. One of the primary drivers for AI is automated machine-driven decisions.

Consequently, AI is rapidly making its way into many advanced solutions including autonomous vehicles, smart bots, advanced predictive analytics, and more. Some of the more well-known companies leading the way in the United States include IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Siemens, and others.

This report evaluates the AI marketplace including leading companies, use cases, solutions, and integration into many different apps and services across industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI in North America including hardware, software, and services across an array of devices and industries. Forecasts for AI in devices includes Agriculture, Billing and Settlement, Connected Vehicles, Energy Management, Entertainment, Industrial Machines and Robots, Medical, Military, Networks, Security, Smart Appliances, Smart Drones, Smart Grid, Wearables and more.

Key Report Findings

North America will lead the AI market with 34% market share by 2023

will lead the AI market with 34% market share by 2023 The growth rate for non-IoT devices vs. IoT will be roughly the same through 2023

Important area for AI growth: Smart Machine generated business content will reach 30% by 2023

AI in Manufacturing will support Activity, Energy, and Temperature Monitoring and other key areas

Product Recommendation and Planning will be the second fastest growing area for AI in the retail sector

Report Benefits

AI in North America forecasts 2018 to 2023

forecasts 2018 to 2023 Identify AI market trends, challenges, and opportunities

Identify leading AI hardware, software, and service providers

Analysis of AI value chain, technology readiness, use cases, apps and services

Know the full stack AI vendor landscape including AI core technology and supporting technology

Understand the relationship between 5G, AI, Big Data, Edge Computing, IoT, Smart Machines, Robotics

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

1.4 Target Audience

1.5 Companies in the Report



2 Overview

2.1 Defining Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence

2.3 Artificial Super Intelligence

2.4 Artificial Intelligence Types

2.5 Artificial Intelligence Language

2.6 Artificial Intelligence Systems

2.7 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.8 Conversational User Interface

2.9 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.10 AI Market Drivers and Impact

2.11 AI Market Constraints

2.12 AI Market Opportunities

2.13 AI Market Outlook and Predictions



3 Technology Impact Analysis

3.1 AI Technology Matrix

3.1.1 Machine Learning

3.1.2 Natural Language Processing

3.1.3 Computer Vision

3.1.4 Speech Recognition

3.1.5 Context Aware Processing

3.1.6 Artificial Neural Network

3.1.7 Predictive APIs

3.1.8 Autonomous Robotics

3.2 AI Technology Readiness

3.3 Machine Learning APIs

3.3.1 IBM Watson API

3.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

3.3.3 Google Prediction API

3.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

3.3.5 BigML

3.3.6 AT&T Speech API

3.3.7 Wit.ai

3.3.8 AlchemyAPI

3.3.9 Diffbot

3.3.10PredictionIO

3.3.11General Application Environment

3.4 AI Technology Goal

3.5 AI Tools and Approaches

3.6 Emotion AI

3.6.1 Facial Detection APIs

3.6.2 Text Recognition APIs

3.6.3 Speech Recognition APIs

3.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.9 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning

3.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.14 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.15 Self Driven Network and Domain Specific Network

3.16 Predictive 3D Design



4 Market and Application Analysis

4.1 AI Market Landscape

4.1.1 Embedded Device and Things

4.1.2 AI Software and Platform

4.1.3 AI Component and Chipsets

4.1.4 AI Service and Deployment

4.2 AI Application Delivery Platform

4.3 AIaaS and MLaaS

4.4 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

4.5 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

4.6 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

4.7 Value Chain Analysis

4.7.1 Artificial Intelligence Companies

4.7.2 IoT Companies and Suppliers

4.7.3 Data Analytics Providers

4.7.4 Connectivity Infrastructure Providers

4.7.5 Components and Chipsets Manufacturers

4.7.6 Software Developers and Data Scientists

4.7.7 End Users

4.8 Industry Applications

4.9 AI Use Case Analysis

4.10 Competitive Landscape Analysis



5 North America AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.1 North America AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry App, and Country

5.2 North America AI Embedded Connected IoT Device Deployment 2018 - 2023

5.3 North America AI Embedded Connected IoT Things and Objects Deployment 2018 - 2023



6 Company Analysis

6.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.2 IBM Corporation

6.3 Intel Corporation

6.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

6.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.6 Google Inc.

6.7 Baidu Inc.

6.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.11 H2O.ai

6.12 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.13 Nokia Corporation

6.14 ARM Limited

6.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

6.16 Oracle Corporation

6.17 SAP

6.18 Siemens AG

6.19 Apple Inc.

6.20 General Electric (GE)

6.21 ABB Ltd.

6.22 LG Electronics

6.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.24 Whirlpool Corporation

6.25 AB Electrolux

6.26 Wind River Systems Inc.

6.27 Cumulocity GmBH

6.28 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

6.29 SparkCognition Inc.

6.30 KUKA AG

6.31 Rethink Robotics

6.32 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

6.33 Panasonic Corporation

6.34 Haier Group Corporation

6.35 Miele

6.36 Next IT Corporation

6.37 Nuance Communications Inc.

6.38 InteliWISE

6.39 Facebook Inc.

6.40 Salesforce

6.41 Amazon Inc.

6.42 SK Telecom

6.43 motion.ai

6.44 Buddy

6.45 AOL Inc.

6.46 Tesla Inc.

6.47 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

6.48 Cisco Systems

6.49 MAANA

6.50 Veros Systems Inc.

6.51 PointGrab Ltd.

6.52 Tellmeplus

6.53 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

6.54 Leap Motion Inc.

6.55 Atmel Corporation

6.56 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.57 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

6.58 XILINX Inc.

6.59 Omron Adept Technology

6.60 Gemalto N.V.

6.61 Micron Technology

6.62 SAS Institute Inc.

6.63 AIBrian Inc.

6.64 QlikTech International AB

6.65 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.66 Brighterion Inc.

6.67 IPsoft Inc.

6.68 24/7.ai Inc.

6.69 General Vision Inc.

6.70 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

6.71 Graphcore

6.72 CloudMinds

6.73 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.74 Tend.ai

6.75 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

6.76 iRobot Corp.

6.77 Lockheed Martin

6.78 SpaceX



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Large Businesses and SMBs



