North American Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Market Report 2022 with Feature, Pricing and Share Analysis of Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota

This study offers an overview of in-vehicle HMI features, such as driver display and cockpit display screens, mapping, media integration, and smartphone connectivity, among the top 5 OEMs in the premium and mass market sectors in addition to model availability and infotainment pricing.

The research also provides data on the market penetration of various infotainment systems across these OEMs, followed by an evaluation of the HMI features in top OEM portfolios.

Consumer interaction with in-vehicle infotainment systems started with a mere hard button and rotary dial system interface but now includes advanced features such as touch screen, voice recognition, and even gesture control.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the automotive HMI market?

What are the market drivers and restraints?

How are the various infotainment systems distributed across OEMs?

What is the penetration of multimedia systems for the next 6 to 7 years compared to the base year (2021)?

What is the HMI penetration of the top OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive HMI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Automotive HMI Market

Automotive HMI Market Scope of Analysis

Automotive HMI Multimedia System Segmentation

Key Competitors for Automotive HMI Market

Growth Drivers for Automotive HMI Market

Growth Restraints for Automotive HMI Market

Key Growth Metrics for Automotive HMI Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

HMI Kit Pricing Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Display Audio System

Key Growth Metrics for Display Audio System

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Display Audio System

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation System

Key Growth Metrics for Navigation System

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Navigation System

Forecast Analysis

5. OEM Strategies & Portfolios

Competitive Environment, Automotive HMI Market

North American HMI Market Share - Percent Penetration Forecast

HMI Share Analysis - Audi

Audi - HMI Features

Audi - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - BMW

BMW - HMI Features

BMW - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Chevrolet

Chevrolet - HMI Features

Chevrolet - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Ford

Ford - HMI Features

Ford - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Honda

Honda - HMI Features

Honda - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Lexus

Lexus - HMI Features

Lexus - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Nissan

Nissan - HMI Features

Nissan - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz - HMI Features

Mercedes-Benz - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Tesla

Tesla - HMI Features

Tesla - HMI Pricing

HMI Share Analysis - Toyota

Toyota - HMI Features

Toyota - HMI Pricing

HMI Features Benchmarking - Overall

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Electrification and Autonomous Future Widen Revenue Stream Possibilities with Video Entertainment and Gaming Integrations

High Integration Costs Leave Room to Create Similar but Affordable Advanced HMI for the Mass Market

Voice Support Creates New Experiences with In-vehicle Driver Companions

7. Next Steps

