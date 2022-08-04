North American Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Market Report 2022 with Feature, Pricing and Share Analysis of Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota

Aug 04, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers an overview of in-vehicle HMI features, such as driver display and cockpit display screens, mapping, media integration, and smartphone connectivity, among the top 5 OEMs in the premium and mass market sectors in addition to model availability and infotainment pricing.
The research also provides data on the market penetration of various infotainment systems across these OEMs, followed by an evaluation of the HMI features in top OEM portfolios.
Consumer interaction with in-vehicle infotainment systems started with a mere hard button and rotary dial system interface but now includes advanced features such as touch screen, voice recognition, and even gesture control.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the automotive HMI market?
- What are the market drivers and restraints?
- How are the various infotainment systems distributed across OEMs?
- What is the penetration of multimedia systems for the next 6 to 7 years compared to the base year (2021)?
- What is the HMI penetration of the top OEMs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive HMI Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North American Automotive HMI Market
- Automotive HMI Market Scope of Analysis
- Automotive HMI Multimedia System Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Automotive HMI Market
- Growth Drivers for Automotive HMI Market
- Growth Restraints for Automotive HMI Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Automotive HMI Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- HMI Kit Pricing Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Display Audio System
- Key Growth Metrics for Display Audio System
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Display Audio System
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Navigation System
- Key Growth Metrics for Navigation System
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Navigation System
- Forecast Analysis
5. OEM Strategies & Portfolios
- Competitive Environment, Automotive HMI Market
- North American HMI Market Share - Percent Penetration Forecast
- HMI Share Analysis - Audi
- Audi - HMI Features
- Audi - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - BMW
- BMW - HMI Features
- BMW - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Chevrolet
- Chevrolet - HMI Features
- Chevrolet - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Ford
- Ford - HMI Features
- Ford - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Honda
- Honda - HMI Features
- Honda - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Lexus
- Lexus - HMI Features
- Lexus - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Nissan
- Nissan - HMI Features
- Nissan - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz - HMI Features
- Mercedes-Benz - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Tesla
- Tesla - HMI Features
- Tesla - HMI Pricing
- HMI Share Analysis - Toyota
- Toyota - HMI Features
- Toyota - HMI Pricing
- HMI Features Benchmarking - Overall
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Electrification and Autonomous Future Widen Revenue Stream Possibilities with Video Entertainment and Gaming Integrations
- High Integration Costs Leave Room to Create Similar but Affordable Advanced HMI for the Mass Market
- Voice Support Creates New Experiences with In-vehicle Driver Companions
7. Next Steps
