North American Automotive HVAC Key Growth Opportunities for 2023: Automatic Climate Control, Integration of Heat Pumps in BEVs and Personalization Features

22 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Automotive HVAC Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Passenger cars have included HVAC systems since the 2nd half of the past century. The United States produced the 1st car with air conditioning in the 1960s. Initially, the HVAC system was a premium feature; however, in most of the vehicles sold nowadays, HVAC has become a standard feature.
HVAC systems are of 2 types: Manual and automatic. Manual HVAC systems are rudimentary, with knobs to adjust the airflow to the desired level, while automatic HVAC systems maintain the desired cabin temperature by adjusting airflow based on the preset temperature. Automatic systems also have the option of dividing the cabin into zones and setting different temperatures for individual zones based on passengers' preferences. HVAC systems are significant in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) due to the additional heat the electrical components generate.
This study provides an overview of the North American automotive HVAC industry and discusses the impact of various trends on the growth and deployment strategies of OEMs and suppliers in the market. It also analyzes crucial market aspects, HVAC system types, market trends and forecasts, and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Penetration by Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Manual HVAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automatic HVAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis
Technology Overview
- Automotive HVAC: Evolution
- Automotive HVAC: Components
- Impact of CASE on Automotive HVAC
- Air Purification Technologies
- HVAC Systems in BEVs
OEM Use-Cases
- Ford Group
- Stellantis Group
- GM Group
- Tesla
Supplier Profiles
- Valeo
- Mahle-Behr and Behr-Hella
- Hanon
- Denso
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Automatic Climate Control
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of Heat Pumps in BEVs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Personalization Features
