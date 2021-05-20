North American Automotive Repair Aftermarket Report 2020: Growth Potential Spurred by ADAS - L0-2 ADAS-related Replacement Sensors to Grow at a CAGR 10.6% to 2030
May 20, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Driver Assist Systems Stimulating the North American Automotive Repair Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) replacement sensors from light vehicle collision repairs in North America is forecast to generate a new market opportunity in the automotive repair aftermarket.
The research analysis estimates the L0-2 ADAS-related replacement sensors from the light vehicle collision repair market to grow at a CAGR of ~10.6% between 2020 and 2030, even as the increasing penetration of ADAS in the vehicle parc reduces crash rates, denting demand for traditional collision repair parts and services. ADAS sensors such as radar, LiDAR, cameras, night vision, and ultrasonic sensors are expected to drive new demand avenues from replacement and recalibration.
Aftermarket ADAS also opens up new growth opportunities for various industry stakeholders, including insurers, OEM dealers, IAM repair facilities, Telematics service providers, predictive analytics providers, and aftermarket sensor suppliers. The study examines the key aspects of the North American aftermarket ADAS ecosystem, including OEM ADAS penetration in light vehicles in operation, analysis of crash types, demand for ADAS sensor recalibration, and identification of key market participants.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the revenue potential from the sales of ADAS replacement sensors for light vehicles involved in collisions across North America between 2020 and 2030?
- What is the OEM L0-2 ADAS penetration in the overall light vehicle parc?
- What is the installed base and penetration of different OEM ADAS types (BSD, LDW, LKA, PDC, APA, ACC, AEB, FCW, TJA, and NV systems) in North American vehicles in operation?
- What is the nature of crashes in the US by initial point of impact and severity, and how will this impact the demand for replacement sensors?
- What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from vehicles involved in accidents?
- What is the demand for ADAS recalibration arising from running repair jobs?
- Which are the prominent aftermarket ADAS suppliers?
- What are the important Growth Opportunities opening up in the ADAS aftermarket space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Five Big Predictions
- Executive Summary - Light Vehicle Collisions Data
- Executive Summary - ADAS Base Sensor Topology in Light Vehicles
- Executive Summary - Overview
- Executive Summary - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Executive Summary - Revenue Forecast
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Scope of Analysis
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Market Segmentation by Demand
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Sensor Type
- ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Growth Drivers for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Restraints for ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Forecast Assumptions - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
4. Fundamentals of Driver Assist Systems
- ADAS Autonomy Levels
- ADAS Autonomy Levels - Definitions
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM ADAS
- Key Growth Metrics for OEM ADAS
- ADAS Penetration - Overview of the Vehicle Parc
- ADAS Penetration by System
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Product Categories
- ADAS Product Category - Lateral Collision Avoidance
- ADAS Product Category - Blind Spot Detection
- ADAS Product Category - Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist
- ADAS Product Category - Park Assist System
- ADAS Product Category - Park Distance Control & Auto Park Assist
- ADAS Product Category - Forward Collision Avoidance System
- ADAS Product Category - Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- ADAS Product Category - Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- ADAS Product Category - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- ADAS Product Category - Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- ADAS Product Category - Night Vision
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Sensor Replacement
- Key Growth Metrics for Sensor Replacement
- Demand Forecast, Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions
- Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Frontal Impact Collisions
- Demand Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions
- Revenue Forecast - Sensor Replacement from Rear Impact Collisions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Calibration
- Key Growth Metrics for ADAS Sensor Recalibration
- ADAS Sensor Calibration - Overview
- Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs
- Revenue Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Collision Repairs
- Revenue Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Running Repairs
- Demand Forecast - ADAS Sensor Calibration from Tire Replacements
- Demand Forecast, ADAS Sensor Calibration from Windshield Replacements
- Channel Preparedness for ADAS Sensor Calibration
9. Competitive Analysis - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Competitive Environment - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Competitive Landscape - Brandmotion
- Competitive Landscape - Mobileye
- Competitive Landscape - Epsilon Electronics
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - ADAS-Related Replacement Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunity 1: B2B "ADAS Calibration on Wheels" Services for Collision Repair Facilities and Repair Shops
- Growth Opportunity 2: ADAS Retrofits Complemented by Telematics to Aid Driving Behavior Monitoring for Fleets
- Growth Opportunity 3: ADAS Retrofits for Private Cars Older than 8 Years
- Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Analytics Services for the Collision Repair Ecosystem
11. Appendix
- Key Supplier Profiles - Brandmotion
- Key Supplier Profiles - Mobileye
- Key Supplier Profiles - Garmin
- Key Supplier Profiles - Gentex Corporation
- Key Supplier Profiles - Voxx Electronic Corporation (VEC)
- Key Supplier Profiles - Alpine Electronics
- Key Supplier Profiles - Cedar Electronics (Cobra)
- Key Supplier Profiles - Accele Electronics
- Key Supplier Profiles - Echomaster (AAMP Global)
- Key Supplier Profiles - American Road Products (ARP)
- Key Supplier Profiles - Rostra Accessories
- Key Supplier Profiles - Whistler Electronics
- Key Supplier Profiles - Epsilon Electronics
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gor2w0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
