North American Bancard announces partnership with Visa

TROY, Mich., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. Leveraging the processing and connector capabilities of Visa Platform Connect, NAB has integrated its merchant services with the Visa Acceptance Platform.

Visa Platform Connect enables a rapid, secure connection into the Visa Acceptance Solutions ecosystem, helping payments leaders and tech providers access a comprehensive, global payments infrastructure.

For NAB, the partnership means an integration with NAB's Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX) processing platform that will amplify its already flexible payment solutions with API-driven, value-added services and give merchants a more robust offering with the trusted Visa brand.

"NAB is pleased to partner with the Visa Acceptance Solutions team to help our key strategic partners and merchants gain access to the most innovative payment solutions in the marketplace," said Preet Patel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at NAB. "Visa Platform Connect will help our partners streamline and facilitate payment processing, making it easier for businesses to securely accept payments from their customers."

"We are excited about this partnership with North American Bancard," said Sharon Haines, SVP, Head of Acceptance Solutions Sales North America. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to continually enhance our offerings and deliver the best solutions to our customers. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can drive significant growth and innovation in the industry. This is a major step forward in our journey and we look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring."

The EPX integration with Visa Platform Connect gives NAB's business owners access to the full Visa Acceptance Solutions portfolio of features and benefits including Cybersource, offering best-in-class payment metrics, infrastructure resilience, increased efficiency, and even more flexible payment solutions like payer authentication, fraud management, recurring billing, network tokenization, and invoicing.

According to NAB, the integration fits with the company's ongoing goal to give business owners unparalleled access to the extensive tools and data they need for success.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

