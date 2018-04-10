North American Bancard Appoints Zavida Mangaru as EVP of Product and Marketing

"Zavida is a highly experienced executive with a proven track record of leading product strategy and technology to meet the needs of the evolving marketplace," said Parkinson. "NAB is charting a new course of reimagining how payments integrate across a multitude of business channels, and we are confident Zavida is the right leader to guide this mission."

"I'm pleased to welcome Zavida to North American Bancard's leadership team as we renew our commitment to advancing our diverse suite of products and services," said Marc Gardner, president and CEO of NAB. "Zavida complements our executive team and will guide the organization as we provide the most innovative and effective solutions to our customers and partners."

Previously, Mangaru led product and strategy development at Mastercard, where she held the roles of vice president of Mobile Convergence and Digitization, as well as vice president of Global e-Commerce and Mobile Product. Most recently, she served as Head of Product for Total Merchant Services.

"I am thrilled to join NAB during such an exciting time," said Mangaru. "I look forward to working with the entire team to deliver the most convenient payment experiences for both merchants and their customers -- from traditional transactions all the way to smart city applications."

Mangaru received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Political Science from Pace University and her MBA from New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business in Finance and Financial Management.

About North American Bancard Holdings

Founded in 1992, North American Bancard Holdings (NAB) is an innovative payment technology company that's reimagining the payment experience for the evolving merchant economy. With its own secure, international processing platform, NAB provides end-to-end transaction solutions, eliminating the need for multiple vendor relationships by combining the functionality of an ISP, merchant acquirer, gateway, front-end, and back-end processor. NAB's diversified product solutions enable all globally preferred payment methods in mobile, online, and in-store environments. As North America's sixth largest non-bank acquirer, NAB serves more than 350,000 businesses and processes more than $50 billion in electronic payments annually. For more information, visit www.nabancard.com.

