North American Bancard launches payment links in Payments Hub platform

Payment links are unique pay links that direct customers to a customized payment page to complete purchases or, in some instances, make contributions to a cause. The addition to NAB's Payments Hub (within the Premium Plus plan), better positions the company to support not only small and mid-sized businesses with their online payments and ecommerce initiatives, but organizations and nonprofits as well.

Linking to a customized payment page is a simple solution for a variety of use cases.

Associations or organizations that collect monthly dues or membership costs.

Nonprofits holding fundraisers or seeking donations to support important causes.

Contractors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners who may want to offer a general, multi-use payment option for their customers.

"We are thrilled to launch Payment Links in our Payments Hub portal," said Preet Patel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at NAB. "This tool is such a vital piece to not only our merchant services environment but also to our continuing mission to help small business owners succeed."

The easy payment link options meet the needs of any organization, no matter how they're reaching out to collect payments, whether that be through embedding a button into their website or social media, sending a link via email or text, or printing a QR code on physical materials such as a flyer or other merchandise. In this way, businesses can create, share, and get paid — anywhere.

For more information on Payment Links or Payments Hub, visit payanywhere.com.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com .

