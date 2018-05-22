North American Bancard Names Matt Hoskins EVP of Sales and Distribution

"Matt brings top-tier enterprise sales, business development and leadership to further bolster the NAB executive team," said Haggarty. "NAB is redefining our position in the payments landscape by focusing on technology and our distribution channels. We are confident in Matt's ability to oversee our strategic partnerships and further deliver on the evolving needs of the market."

"I'm pleased to welcome Matt to North American Bancard's leadership team as we continue to advance our services and solutions," said Marc Gardner, president and CEO of NAB. "In today's world, technology and innovation are paramount, and businesses must incorporate these elements into their customer experience to remain relevant. Matt has an unmatched passion for customer success, and I'm confident he will help us fill market gaps as we build our dynamic portfolio of solutions."

Previously, Hoskins founded Payment Processing Technologies, LLC (PPT) in 2004 and as CEO is responsible for the growth of the business to more than 50,000 acquired merchant locations. A payments industry veteran, Hoskins' expertise spans sales, technology, product and operations. Over the years, he has developed lasting customer relationships by helping merchants adapt and succeed in the ever-changing business landscape.

"I couldn't be more excited to join NAB," said Hoskins. "I have had the privilege to work with this leadership team, specifically Marc Gardner, and I echo his passion and vision for strategic growth. Being part of an organization that is perfectly positioned at the intersection of the payments and technological landscapes allows us to support our partners and customers to digitally transform the way they do business. Our solutions will strengthen their competitive advantage, optimize operational efficiencies and improve the overall customer experience."

About North American Bancard Holdings

Founded in 1992, North American Bancard Holdings (NAB) is an innovative payment technology company that's reimagining the payment experience for the evolving merchant economy. With its own secure, international processing platform, NAB provides end-to-end transaction solutions, eliminating the need for multiple vendor relationships by combining the functionality of an ISP, merchant acquirer, gateway, front-end, and back-end processor. NAB's diversified product solutions enable all globally preferred payment methods in mobile, online, and in-store environments. As North America's sixth largest non-bank acquirer, NAB serves more than 350,000 businesses and processes more than $50 billion in electronic payments annually. For more information, visit www.nabancard.com.

