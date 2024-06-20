North American Bancard Recognized in TSG's API Best of Breed Report

Financial services company receives honor for best API Set

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, is proud to be honored by TSG (The Strawhecker Group) in its 2024 API Best of Breed Report. The annual assessment is powered by TSG's Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform , ranks payment gateways' overall API experience across two components — API Set and Developer Roadmap.

NAB received first place in the category “API Set: Developer Tools” for the quality and depth of our development infrastructure and supporting tools and services.

NAB received first place in the category "API Set: Developer Tools" for the quality and depth of our development infrastructure and supporting tools and services. According to TSG, the deep functionality of the API core and the wide variety of hardware options with common SDKs give developers great flexibility in product development. NAB also received a runner-up mention for the "Developer Roadmap: Flexibility" category.

This is the third year in a row that NAB has been recognized by TSG, receiving honors since its Payments Hub Developer Portal launched at the end of 2021.

"We are honored by TSG to win an API 'Best of Breed' Award for the third year in a row," said Bryan Long, NAB's Director of Product Management. "The product development, sales engineering, and integration teams here at NAB are world-class. We have partnered successfully with those teams to provide software developers with a great experience aimed at powering the next generation of embedded payments and fintech tools."

According to TSG, the report aims to provide insights, benchmarks, and recommendations for the developer integration experience. The assessment provides a lens into the developer mindset, both novice and experienced, on how APIs are perceived externally.

Al Novacek, TSG's Senior Director of Product Operations, explains, "Developer decisions are influenced by the path of least resistance, and assessing the strengths and weaknesses of API sets relative to the market gives an advantage when addressing points of friction and roadblocks."

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com .

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com .

SOURCE North American Bancard, LLC