North American Bancard sales professionals receive ETA honor

Multiple team members to be recognized for excellence at TRANSACT

TROY, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, is pleased to announce that two of its team members have been named in the list of honorees for the Electronic Transactions Association's 2024 Top Payment Sales Professionals.

Among the honorees this year are NAB's Ryan Malloy, SVP of Partner Sales, and Humboldt Merchant Services' Robert Bast, Director of Business Development.

"What a great honor to be recognized with such a talented group of industry professionals," said Malloy. "We've got amazing sales partners who work hard every day to grow our portfolio, as well as an amazing team of internal employees always focused on bringing new solutions to market and supporting our agents and merchants with whatever they need. I truly appreciate all their effort and commitment."

"I am honored to receive this award," added Bast. "This is a true TEAM effort. I appreciate everyone on the Humboldt Merchant Services team for all their hard work. I am nothing without my team! Thank you for all of your efforts."

The Top Sales Professionals Awards are new in 2024 and complement the organization's annual honors and TRANSACT event, which is slated for April 17-19, in Las Vegas. The list recognizes the top payment salespersons who have demonstrated commitment and passion for achieving excellence, according to ETA.

"We saw so many nominations this year, highlighting the talent, bold ideas, and impact of countless members and organizations in our industry. These were extremely tough decisions, we are proud of the winners and nominees alike and cannot wait to celebrate your success at TRANSACT," said Jodie Kelly, CEO of ETA.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com .

About Humboldt Merchant Services

Since 1992, Humboldt Merchant Services (HBMS) has been a preferred provider of credit card processing solutions for commonly rejected merchant types. HBMS is dedicated to providing superior credit card processing — working directly with merchants to craft a customized payment acceptance solution tailored for their individual business needs, while offering competitive pricing and first-class service for every merchant. With its expertise and laser-focus on customer satisfaction, HBMS has become the pacesetter in the hard-to-place merchant services industry. For more information, please visit www.hbms.com.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. www.electran.org .

