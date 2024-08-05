North American Bancard unveils rebranding; company will now be known as North

With a new name and logo, payments technology leader commits to continue mission empowering businesses and industry innovators

TROY, Mich., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, has unveiled its new identity, including a new name and logo, as the result of an extensive rebranding mission. NAB will now be known as "North" to best reflect its leadership in the payments and business management space through its delivery of industry-leading products and services to businesses of all types and sizes.

"The name change accentuates the direction and vision we have come to embrace as a company over the last three decades," Marc Gardner, Founder & CEO. "North communicates our unique advantage and boundless effort in the next generation of payment solutions, support for our partners to emerge as winners, and understanding that the simplest solutions are often the best."

The new brand identity emphasizes the "Go North Together" mindset, showcasing the company's ability to partner with businesses of all sizes, empowering them upward with access to a simplified yet valuable ecosystem that doesn't stop at payments. Extensive data reporting tools including employee, inventory, and customer management, as well as top-of-the-line security and fraud protection, are at the forefront of North's capabilities.

In the 30 years since its inception, North has grown to processing over $100 billion in annual transaction volume, supporting nearly all business verticals and operating more than a dozen of the most diverse companies in the payment space. Payment companies that will now be "by North" include Point & Pay, CWA Merchant Services, Electronic Payment Exchange (EPX), Inovio Payments, Money Machine, and PayTrace.

We are proud that the name "North" best represents the company's long-standing recognition and expertise in the payments space, and its forward-thinking capacity to transform, innovate, and give business owners the tools they need to succeed.

North is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, North has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. North's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, North delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.north.com.

