North American Biometrics Markets to 2023: Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
Sep 05, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research presents key market participants with business intelligence needed to understand the future of the North American biometrics market in the commercial and government segments. The government segment includes applications such as border control, e-ID, and law enforcement while the commercial segment includes applications such as physical security, logical security, and surveillance.
As the North American market experiences an increasing rate of physical and cybersecurity attacks, demand for biometric technology continues to rise. Also, trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and financial technology (fintech) regulations are driving demand for biometrics across the government and commercial segments.
The base year of the study is 2018 with forecasts up to 2023. The research provides the overall market size of each segment for 2018 and a revenue breakdown by technology application. The revenue calculations factor in both hardware and software.
Growth of digitalization across different industries is driving the need for robust cybersecurity systems. Moreover, IoT is transforming how business is conducted across nearly every major industry as a result of changing customer dynamics; for instance, customers are increasingly using smartphones for commerce and banking. As such, the growing risk of identity theft and fraud is paving the way for interest in various biometric modalities, including fingerprint, face, iris, vein, voice, palm print, and others. The fingerprint modality is much sought out as it is less expensive compared to the other modalities. A fingerprint was the dominant modality deployed across all government and commercial applications mainly due to its pricing; however, facial biometrics is witnessing a breakthrough, particularly in the banking and finance domain.
Ultimately, customers prefer the highest level of security without compromising on ease and convenience. This trend has resulted and will continue to result in growth opportunities for multi-modal biometric tools, including intersections with megatrends such as artificial intelligence, Blockchain, and behavioral biometric innovations.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key growth drivers and restraints for the market?
- What are the likely macro and micro trends, and how are they expected to impact the market?
- Who are the competitors and what are their SWOT and product offering?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Biometrics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Biometrics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Market Share and Competitive Ranking-Total Biometrics Market
- Market Share Ranking
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Biometric Industry Ecosystem-2018
- Growth Opportunity-Blockchain and Biometrics
- Growth Opportunity-Artificial Intelligence and Biometrics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the North American Biometrics Market
- Impact of Industry Mega Trends on the North American Biometrics Market
- Behavioral Biometrics Mega Trend Explained
- Artificial Intelligence Mega Trend Explained
- Blockchain Mega Trend Explained
7. Government Segment Analysis
- Government Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Commercial Segment Analysis
- Commercial Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. The Last Word
