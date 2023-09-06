North American Broadband Access Equipment Spending Drops to Lowest Levels in Nearly Two Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

DOCSIS Infrastructure Spending the Lone Bright Spot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.7 B in 2Q23, down 3 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Outside of North America, spending on PON equipment and Fixed Wireless CPE continued to remain strong this quarter, though not enough to offset declines in both Cable and DSL CPE purchases.

"North American service providers are clearly seeing the impact of slowing subscriber growth by reducing their purchases of new DOCSIS, PON, and even Fixed Wireless CPE," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "Meanwhile, infrastructure purchases in the region are more mixed, with Cable Access Concentrator spending up sharply and PON OLT purchases only slightly down," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

  • Total residential Wireless LAN units were down 6 percent Y/Y, as a combination of seasonal slowness and reduced broadband subscriber growth dragged down new unit purchases in the quarter. The third quarter typically sees a return to growth in both unit shipments and revenue.
  • Total cable access concentrator revenue was up 15 percent Y/Y at $270 M. Remote PHY devices, Remote OLTs, and Virtual CMTS platforms all recorded significant revenue gains for the quarter, as cable operators continue to expand their DAA and fiber initiatives.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE; and Residential WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets.  Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions.  For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

Enterprise Spending Drives Record-Breaking 2Q 2023 Data Center Switch Sales, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cisco and HPE Gain Market Share in 2Q 2023 as WLAN Growth Hits Ten-Year High, According to Dell'Oro Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.