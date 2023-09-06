North American Broadband Access Equipment Spending Drops to Lowest Levels in Nearly Two Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

DOCSIS Infrastructure Spending the Lone Bright Spot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.7 B in 2Q23, down 3 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Outside of North America, spending on PON equipment and Fixed Wireless CPE continued to remain strong this quarter, though not enough to offset declines in both Cable and DSL CPE purchases.

"North American service providers are clearly seeing the impact of slowing subscriber growth by reducing their purchases of new DOCSIS, PON, and even Fixed Wireless CPE," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "Meanwhile, infrastructure purchases in the region are more mixed, with Cable Access Concentrator spending up sharply and PON OLT purchases only slightly down," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total residential Wireless LAN units were down 6 percent Y/Y, as a combination of seasonal slowness and reduced broadband subscriber growth dragged down new unit purchases in the quarter. The third quarter typically sees a return to growth in both unit shipments and revenue.

Total cable access concentrator revenue was up 15 percent Y/Y at $270 M . Remote PHY devices, Remote OLTs, and Virtual CMTS platforms all recorded significant revenue gains for the quarter, as cable operators continue to expand their DAA and fiber initiatives.

