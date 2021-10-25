North American Broker-Dealers Cut NIGOs by 80% with Purpose-Built Onboarding Solution, Forrester Report Reveals

The study, based on real deployments by North American financial institutions with well-established broker-dealer units, analyzed a number of critical pain points such as NIGOs, advisor productivity, front-to-back-office inefficiencies, training, and environmental impacts. In particular, NIGOs – a term used to describe documentation submitted with errors or omissions that need to be sent back to the advisor for recompilation – can be almost entirely cancelled out by introducing new market-specific onboarding workflows. Fewer inaccuracies mean accounts are opened and funded faster, improving cash flow and client satisfaction at the critical "first impressions" stage.

Key findings also show:

75% faster onboarding times

Greater than 70% reduction in staff time devoted to onboarding

Up to an 80% reduction in advisor training time

1 hour of advisor time saved per new account opened

29 tons fewer greenhouse gas emissions due to paperless workflows

The study critically highlights how onboarding can often prove to be a time-consuming sticking point, diminishing not only client good will but also financial institution resources; in fact, after introducing the new solution, work previously carried out by 35-40 staff can be successfully completed by a mere 10, highlighting that imporant efficiencies can be achieved. With less time spent amending documents, clients are onboarded faster and resources freed up to focus on more constructive tasks such as building trusted client relationships and winning new business.

Training new staff, especially in a dynamic M&A market, can also consume significant time and resources so reducing that onus to a fifth is clearly an exciting prospect for high-growth businesses.

"The results from this study confirm the critical role played by onboarding in financial businesses today," explains Hanspeter Wolf, Founder & CEO, Appway. "Solving the bottlenecks helps realize many efficiencies: Advisors are no longer bogged down by paperwork, are far more productive, compliance is guaranteed, and employees are more engaged and efficient. At the same time, the wealth management sector is rapidly addressing its digitalization gap with consumer industry businesses that are able to promptly deploy solutions that offer a smooth, hassle-free customer experience."

