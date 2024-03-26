North American Building Materials Leader Cornerstone Building Brands Chooses ToolsGroup and River Logic's Technology

Unique Partnership Delivers an End-to-End Network Optimization Solution to Seamlessly Integrate Supply Chain Design, Manufacturing Footprint and Probabilistic Planning and Execution for Leading Building Materials Manufacturer.

BOSTON and DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolsGroup, a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, along with partner River Logic, Inc, a global innovator in network design and optimization, announced that Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading North American manufacturer of exterior building materials, will harness the power of their comprehensive technologies for end-to-end value chain optimization.

Two of Cornerstone Building Brands' business units — Aperture Solutions – U.S., which produces a wide range of residential windows and doors suited for both new construction and repair & remodel projects, and Shelter Solutions, which manufactures metal roof and wall systems, metal accessories and complete pre-engineered building systems — chose ToolsGroup and RiverLogic's technology solutions to achieve their business objectives and strategies.

"By combining River Logic's advanced supply chain network design and its corresponding financial analytics capabilities with ToolsGroup's demand planning, inventory optimization and planning capabilities, our facilities can now benefit from an all-inclusive supply chain planning solution," said Christopher Gonzales, vice president of Operations & Supply Chain for Cornerstone Building Brands' Shelter Solutions business unit. "The combined team identified strategic integration opportunities that empower us to leverage unique modeling approaches. The visualization and scenario planning of the physical and financial value chain overlaid with a digital representation of the actual flow of goods enables us to utilize longer-term strategic supply chain design variations and optimize inventory and service levels."

"Our robust partner ecosystem enables us to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for customers like Cornerstone Building Brands," said ToolsGroup CEO, Inna Kuznetzova. "Integrating the ToolsGroup supply chain planning solution with the RiverLogic network design and optimization solution enables Cornerstone to model alternative value chain models and measure the impact on network wide inventory and service levels, driving greater resiliency and profitability across the organization."

"Combining the River Logic Value Chain Optimization solution with ToolsGroup's service driven supply chain planning capabilities, brings the power of extended network design and strategic financial planning with operational supply chain simulation to Cornerstone Building Brands," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "Our partnership with ToolsGroup enables us to provide our customers with optimized value that maximizes their potential for financial returns as well as operational excellence across the supply chain."

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair & remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory – delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

About River Logic

Founded in 2000, River Logic is a global leader in supply chain strategy and planning, helping companies across a wide range of industries resolve complex, cross-functional trade-off decisions while optimizing key objectives like growth, margin, service levels and more. The foundation of River Logic's technology is a Digital Planning Twin™, which helps companies easily, quickly and thoroughly assess a truly end-to-end set of scenarios, not only including Network Design Optimization, but full value chain that extends to product portfolio, sustainability targets and the financial impact in terms of profitability and the ability to finance the operation. To learn more, visit: www.riverlogic.com.

