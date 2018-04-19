North American cannabis consumers are leading healthy, engaged lives

The poll, commissioned by premier digital media and lifestyle brand Civilized in partnership with full-service research insights agency PSB Research, surveyed 1,604 adults from coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada. The online interviews explored views on cannabis, cannabis usage, and habits and behaviors of both consumers and non-consumers to better understand the lifestyle of modern cannabis consumers.

In the U.S., 73 per cent of cannabis consumers exercise at least once a week compared to 70 per cent of the American general population. Three in four Canadian consumers exercise at least once a week compared to 69 per cent of the Canadian general population. Consumers in both countries are increasingly turning to cannabis to deal with stress, with more Canadian consumers reporting stressful lives this year. Stress management techniques that consumers are using include talking to someone, relaxing or meditating and exercising.

As legalization becomes a reality in Canada and in more American states, increased public education is needed with regard to impaired driving. In the U.S., significantly less than half (38 per cent) of American consumers believe cannabis impairs driving, in contrast with 58 per cent of the American general population. In Canada, only one-half of Canadian cannabis consumers think cannabis impairs driving ability (52 per cent), as opposed to 72 per cent of the Canadian general population.

"The poll results show again this year that cannabis consumers in both countries are engaged and active, with balanced social lives," says Derek Riedle, Publisher of Civilized. "That said, there is a need for more public education about the effects of cannabis consumption on driving. This is critical given the changing legalization landscape across North America."

With approximately one in four Americans and Canadians consuming cannabis, support for legalization is strong among the general population. One-third of both Americans and Canadians say they support medical legalization, with a further one-half of Americans (50 per cent) and Canadians (45 per cent) saying they would approve of legalizing both medical and recreational use.

"The survey questions were kept consistent with last year so we could track changes over time," says Jason Boxt, executive vice-president of PSB Research. "The results again show strong support for cannabis legalization among the general North American population, with more people open to considering consuming cannabis this year. We also see a favorable disposition toward dispensaries, especially for Canadians, in terms of safety, cleanliness and the purveyance of high-quality, regulated products."

Jason's colleague Scott Elder will be presenting the full Cannabis Culture Poll results at the inaugural World Cannabis Congress taking place June 10 to 12, 2018 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. Elder will be among dozens of industry experts, top researchers, policy makers, and leaders from the fields of alcohol, gaming, public safety, mainstream media, and more.

The full Cannabis Culture Poll can be found here: https://www.civilized.life/poll-2018/

About Civilized Worldwide

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of motivated, productive adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching 2+ million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. For more information, visit: civilized.life

About PSB

PSB is a research-based consultancy that was founded in 1975 as a political research firm, and today the company provides high-level strategic advice to corporate, non-profit, and political clients. PSB specializes in conducting innovative research for the world's most recognizable brands, ranging from leading Fortune 500 companies to niche brands and startups across industries such as telecom, technology, financial services, entertainment, health care, retail and CPG. For more information, visit: psbresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-cannabis-consumers-are-leading-healthy-engaged-lives-300633413.html

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)