North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards Announces $40,000 in Charitable Donations

DETROIT, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ announced on Tuesday that it has made $10,000 donations to four charities as part of its commitment to support youth education, veterans and people suffering from dementia.

In its second year providing charitable donations, NACTOY's jurors voted to donate a total of $10,000 each to the following charities:

Alzheimer's Association, which leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all forms of dementia.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, which helps children realize their potential and build their future.

Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

Indspire, a Canadian charity that helps give indigenous youth access to higher education.

Founded in 1994, NACTOY's car, truck and utility vehicle awards are the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication, website, radio or television station. They are judged by 50 highly experienced and respected professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for and contribute to a wide variety of magazines, newspapers, websites, television and radio stations.

"As our organization has evolved and its reach has grown, we have been able to expand our mission and purpose each year," said NACTOY president Gary Witzenburg. "As automotive journalists, we are privileged to drive, test and evaluate the finest new cars and trucks each year, and for the second consecutive year, we have been able to give something back with these charitable donations.

"This year, our American jurors voted to award $10,000 donations to three of the most worthy non-profits in the U.S. after narrowing the list of recipients down to five finalists, while our Canadian jurors voted unanimously to award $10,000 to Indspire," Witzenburg said.

The donations were made in partnership with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) with each organization providing $20,000 in funding.

"NACTOY has always supported the Detroit auto show by announcing its annual awards at our show," said DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts. "We value that partnership and are thrilled that we were able to help make these charitable donations possible once again this year."

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and the "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

