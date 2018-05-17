North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

Now in their 25th year, The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards have become even more prestigious in recent years with the introduction of a customized trophy and a new tradition of announcing finalists at the LA Auto Show while continuing to announce the winners at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Fix, who previously served as secretary-treasurer, said NACTOY's new leadership team seeks to continue to elevate the awards by calling on all of its jurors to work even closer together.

"We have made great strides in raising the group's visibility and stature, and we should absolutely continue on that course," said Fix, who is a nationally recognized automotive expert known as The Car Coach. "Our industry is in flux and we need to be flexible and innovative as we strive to keep up with changing times."

NACTOY'S annual automotive awards are unique because they are selected by a jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

"It's humbling to be entrusted with the opportunity to help lead an organization of which I'm so proud. I'm eager to work with my fellow officers – Lauren and Kirk – to continue to bring even more notoriety and prestige to these awards," said Paukert, who is executive editor of Roadshow by CNET.

NACTOY will announce this year's finalists at the LA Auto Show in November and winners will be announced at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit on Jan. 14, 2019.

"It's an honor to be elected to Secretary-Treasurer of NACTOY, the most respected awards in the auto industry," said Bell, who is senior editor of Motor Authority at Internet Brands. "Our collective goal is to carry on the tradition of integrity NACTOY has established and find creative new avenues of reinvesting in the group to enhance its stature."

