North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards to announce 2020 awards at Cobo Center

DETROIT, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After exploring a number of options, the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY) said today that it will continue to announce its winners at its traditional home in Detroit at Cobo Center as it also extends its partnership with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA).

The winners of the North American Car of the Year, North American Utility of the Year and North American Truck of the Year will be announced at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

"When DADA announced plans to move the date of NAIAS from January to June, we knew we had to explore all available options for a new date and venue to announce our awards," said NACTOY President Lauren Fix. "After an extensive review, we decided that the best option to accommodate the timing of our judging process that also maximizes exposure for automakers and consumers would be to keep the awards in their historical home and to strengthen our relationship with NAIAS."

As part of that partnership, NACTOY will announce its list of eligible vehicles for the 2021 awards during the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) next June.

NACTOY will announce additional details about the award ceremony at a later date.

Founded in 1994, the NACTOY awards are judged by approximately 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and industry websites.

The awards have traditionally been announced at the North American International Auto Show, but the prizes are independent of the show itself. NACTOY is a wholly separate, non-profit organization, with dues-paying journalist members led by elected officers.

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

