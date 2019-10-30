North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Jury Completes Comparison Drives and Announces Awards Ceremony

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards jury announce that the most coveted accolades in the automotive industry will be presented at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020 at the TCF Center in Detroit. The 2020 award winners will be revealed in the Atrium of facility previously known as Cobo Center.

Traditionally, the NACTOY awards ceremony has served as the leadoff automotive press conference at the North American International Auto Show in January, but the 2020 NAIAS show is moving to June next year.

"After careful deliberation, the jury arrived at an overwhelming consensus that continuing the partnership with the Detroit Area Dealers Association (DADA) and our January awards ceremony were the best choices for 2020," NACTOY President Lauren Fix said. "We want to thank the DADA and its Executive Director, Rod Alberts, for 26 years of support."

Founded in 1994, the NACTOY awards are judged by 50 of the top North American automotive journalists who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and industry websites. Jurors vote on new vehicles introduced during the prior calendar year.

"NACTOY is a longstanding, highly valued partner," Alberts said. "We were thrilled when we heard about the level of support and enthusiasm the jurors had for keeping the event in Detroit."

In conjunction with its annual meeting in Ann Arbor, Mich., NACTOY'S three-day, annual comparison drive held earlier this month provided an opportunity for jurors to test and compare the 12 cars, 12 utilities and five trucks that will be considered for the three 2020 annual awards.

Those final driving impressions provide a unique opportunity for jurors to refresh their memory about vehicles driven earlier in the year or experience vehicles they haven't previously been able to drive. The event helps jurors as they prepare to select nine finalists and, later, the final three winners that will be announced in January.

The finalists—three each from the car, truck and utility categories—will be announced at AutoMobility LA in Los Angeles in November.

In January, shortly after the NACTOY awards are announced, Cox Automotive also hold its 2020 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Breakfast in the Atrium at TCF Center, which was previously named Cobo Center. Cox Automotive is the parent company of Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim Auctions and several other brands that provide services to the auto industry.

This annual industry breakfast, which will explore automotive sales trends and include sales forecasts for 2020, will enable media organizations, journalists, industry analysts and automotive industry members to attend two key industry events in one day.

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history, visit: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The NACTOY awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because — instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station — they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.

SOURCE North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY)

Related Links

http://northamericancaroftheyear.org

