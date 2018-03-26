North American Centrifugal Pumps Market, Forecast to 2024

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Internet of Things to Disrupt Conventional Market Dynamics

The aim of this research study is to assess trends and evaluate the opportunities for centrifugal pumps across North America until 2024.This research examines the growth prospects of process equipment pump companies across the region, the changing competitive landscape, and the needs and requirements of customers.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363002







The study focuses on how smarter and more energy-efficient pumps are gaining widespread adoption.It also highlights how the pump market is set to benefit both in terms of revenues and unit shipment growth as economies recover, export markets are restored, and the growth rate for various end-user segments in the North American region rises.



Digital transformation caused by the convergence of industry forces is driving unprecedented change.Data is the new currency, and there is demand from end-users to generate and mine the data to convert it into actionable insights.



This will transform and drive strong growth in the pumps market in the next few years. This research study brings out the latest trends in terms of industry, economy and technology across several end-user industries for centrifugal pumps and their product types.



Research Scope

Regions – North America: United States and Canada



Product Technology – Single stage, Multi stage, Axial and Mixed Flow, Submersible, Seal-less and Circulator



End-user Industries – Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Chemicals, Power Generation, Construction, Metals and Mining, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage and Others which includes Pulp and Paper, Marine, Textile, Iron and Steel, Automotive, and Agriculture



Key Issues Addressed

• How is the market expected to grow between 2017 and 2024?

• What are the major market drivers and restraints impacting the North America centrifugal pumps across key end-user industries? How will these factors impact the market in the long- term?

• What are the important business trends that are poised to disrupt the North American centrifugal pumps business?

• Which type of pump types are considered most likely to grow by end-user companies and at what rates are they expected to grow?

• Which key Mega Trends from select end-user industries will be the main propellers of economic activity in North America?

• How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the North American centrifugal pumps market?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363002



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-centrifugal-pumps-market-forecast-to-2024-300619564.html