North American Class 1-3 Engine Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid, and Gear Oil Aftermarket Report 2023: Opportunities in Fully Synthetic Engine Oil, Private Labels, and Connected Vehicle Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Category Management: North American Class 1-3 Select Lubricants Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service considers growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American aftermarket for engine oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), and gear oil.

The deliverable forecasts volume (in million gallons), value (in $ billion), and average manufacturer-level price (MLP in $) through 2029. It also discusses and evaluates revenue share by brand and distribution channel. The base year for analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

In addition, brief profiles of key suppliers are provided, and the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles as well as market drivers and restraints is discussed. The study concludes with a discussion on 3 major growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American select lubricants aftermarket and offers actionable insights for market participants.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Fully Synthetic Engine Oil
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Private Labels
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology

Notable brands include

  • Shell plc
  • ExxonMobil
  • Castrol
  • Valvoline
  • Chevron Lubricants
  • Lucas Oil Products
  • Pentosin
  • FRAM
  • Royal Purple

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lubricants Aftermarket
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Findings
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • CASE Impact on the North American Lubricants Aftermarket, 2029
  • Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Engine Oil

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Volume Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
  • Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Share by Brand
  • Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ATF

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
  • Average Pricing Forecast
  • Revenue Share by Brand
  • Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Gear Oil

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
  • Average Pricing Forecast
  • Revenue Share by Brand
  • Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

6. Key Supplier Profiles

