North American Class 1-3 Engine Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid, and Gear Oil Aftermarket Report 2023: Opportunities in Fully Synthetic Engine Oil, Private Labels, and Connected Vehicle Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Category Management: North American Class 1-3 Select Lubricants Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service considers growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American aftermarket for engine oil, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), and gear oil.

The deliverable forecasts volume (in million gallons), value (in $ billion), and average manufacturer-level price (MLP in $) through 2029. It also discusses and evaluates revenue share by brand and distribution channel. The base year for analysis is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

In addition, brief profiles of key suppliers are provided, and the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles as well as market drivers and restraints is discussed. The study concludes with a discussion on 3 major growth opportunities in the class 1-3 North American select lubricants aftermarket and offers actionable insights for market participants.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Fully Synthetic Engine Oil

Growth Opportunity 2: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology

Notable brands include

Shell plc

ExxonMobil

Castrol

Valvoline

Chevron Lubricants

Lucas Oil Products

Pentosin

FRAM

Royal Purple

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lubricants Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact on the North American Lubricants Aftermarket, 2029

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Engine Oil

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Share by Brand

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ATF

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Gear Oil

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

6. Key Supplier Profiles

