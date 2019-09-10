DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 1-3 Steering and Suspension Components Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers Class 1-3 vehicles steering and suspension aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ million) in the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share in 4 product types, namely, ball joints, sway bar links, tie rod ends, and control arms. The base year for analysis is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.



The North American steering and suspension aftermarket is expected to show a marginal decline in unit shipment in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period. Overall, the steering and suspension market is mature and consolidated. Due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenues are expected to grow.



Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers. Original Equipment Suppliers (OES) and warehouse distributors' shares are expected to decrease, whereas retailers and eRetailers' shares are expected to increase during the forecast period.



Distribution groups with their increasing bargaining power will restrict the price increase, due to which the overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period. Major participants in the market are Federal Mogul, Mevotech, Dorman, and TRW.



The control arms product segment is the only growth segment and offsets the decline in the overall market, whereas ball joints, sway bar links, and tie rod ends are expected to decline marginally during the forecast period.



As this is a mature market with less scope for significant product differentiation and declining demand, market shares are expected to diversify due to increasing competition during the forecast period. Control arms will be the major segment and will be the deciding factor in this market, as it is expected to contribute more than 55% of the overall market revenue. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, and application coverage and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth, as a major part of the revenue share is expected to be through private label brands in the future.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the market sizes in terms of unit shipment and average manufacturer level revenue?

What are the average manufacturer level prices?

What will be the share of distribution channels?

Which are the major participants and what are their respective market shares?

Which brands are offered by major retailers?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Research Scope



Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

Forecasts and Trends-Total Steering and Suspension Components Aftermarket

Total Steering and Suspension Components Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Segment Discussion

Overall Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Establish Offline-to-online Service Network and Improve OEM Funding Interests

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Ball Joints Aftermarket

Ball Joints Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

Sway Bar Links Aftermarket

Sway Bar Links Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket

Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

Control Arms Aftermarket

Control Arms Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

Distribution Channel Participant-Supplier Matrix and Supplier Profiling

Distribution Channel Participants Market Share

Distribution Channel Participant-Supplier Matrix

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Llc.

Dorman Products

Mevotech Lp

Zf Friedrichshafen Ag.

Delphi Technologies Plc

