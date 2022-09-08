North American Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring ATK, AER Manufacturing, SRC, Reviva, Jasper Engine and Transmission, ETE Reman, Dahmer Powertrain, LKQ, & ATC

Sep 08, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes key trends in the engine replacement aftermarket for vehicles in classes 1, 2, and 3 (Class 1-3 vehicles) in North America, providing forecasts for the market size between 2022 and 2028.
The engine replacement segments covered are new, used, rebuilt, and remanufactured products. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, technology & market trends, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO).
The North American class 1-3 vehicles engine replacement aftermarket is mature, with well-established participants that have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The engine replacement aftermarket is a relatively low-volume space as engines are built to last for many years and require infrequent replacements.
Engine technology is improving consistently in terms of reliability and durability, extending engine life. Newer models are fitted with advanced, cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets.
The study considers all such contexts and scenarios and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities in this space for market participants to leverage. The base year is 2021, and the study period is 2018 to 2028.
The study also provides a breakdown of the engine replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The analysis includes an overview of the competitive environment, including supplier profiles and the market shares of the top participants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives On Engine Replacement for Vehicles in Classes 1, 2, and 3 (Class 1-3 Vehicles)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Takeaways
- Key Growth Metrics for Class 1-3 Vehicles Engine Replacement Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
3. Research Scope
- Research Scope - Class 1-3 Vehicle Engine Replacement Aftermarket
- Key Questions This study will answer
- Vehicle and Technology Segmentation
- Engine Replacement Market Structure
- Segmentation and Definitions
- Market Definitions
4. Demand Analysis
- Class 1-3 EVs Unit Sales Forecast
- Class 1-3 EVs in Operation Forecast
- Total Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Case Impact on Engine Replacement Aftermarket - 2028
5. Class 1-3 Vehicles Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket
- Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket
- Total Engine Replacement Aftermarket Revenue
- Overall Pricing Analysis
6. Class 1-3 Vehicles Remanufactured Engine Aftermarket
- Remanufactured Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Remanufactured Engine Average Pricing Analysis forecast
- Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type
- Remanufactured Engine Market Share
7. Class 1-3 Vehicles Rebuilt Engine Aftermarket
- Rebuilt Engine Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis Forecast
- Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type
8. Class 1-3 Vehicles Used Engine Aftermarket
- Used Engine unit shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis forecast
- Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type
9. Class 1-3 Vehicles New Engine Aftermarket
- New Engine unit shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis forecast
- Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type
10. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment
- Engine Competitor benchmark
- Remanufactured Engine Brand Analysis - Retailers and Warehouse Distributors (WDs)
11. The Last Word
- Supplier Profile - ATK North America
- Supplier Profile - AER Manufacturing, LP
- Supplier Profile - SRC Holdings Corporation
- Supplier Profile - Reviva Inc.
- Supplier Profile - Jasper Engine and Transmission
- Supplier Profile - ETE Reman
- Supplier Profile - Dahmer Powertrain
- Supplier Profile - LKQ Corporation
- Supplier Profile - ATC DriveTrain
12. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Telematics
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer-Focused Service Solutions
13. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ifqwr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article