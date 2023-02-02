North American Class 3-6 Driveline Replacement Aftermarket Report 2022 Featuring Meritor, Neapco, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing, Dorman Products, & Cardone Industries

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 3-6 Driveline Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the class 3-6 driveline replacement aftermarket in North America forecasts market size through 2028; the base year is 2021, and the study period is from 2018 to 2028.

The study analyzes key class 3-6 driveline replacement trends in the aftermarket. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). The study breaks down the driveline replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The competitive environment for complete driveline replacement units is examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled.

The North American class 3-6 vehicle driveline replacement aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The driveline replacement aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components can commonly last a truck's entire life cycle.

Furthermore, complete driveline failure can be prevented through proper maintenance and replacement of surrounding components. Fleets or owner-operators requiring a driveline replacement are deploying older vehicles aged 8 or more years.

These customers are highly price sensitive and look for a low-cost replacement of a driveline as their vehicle's useful life nears its end. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities participants in this space can use to take action.

