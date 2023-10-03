North American Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofitment Aftermarket Report 2023-2025 & 2032: Opportunities Emerging in Installations and After-Sales Services, Subscriptions, and Insurance

03 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Category Management - Class 4-8 North American Autonomous Retrofitment Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research on the class 4-8 autonomous retrofitment aftermarket in North America forecasts market size from 2025 to 2032.
Forecasts are derived from usage patterns, regulations, replacement rate, new truck sales, and vehicles in operation. The study breaks down the autonomous retrofitment aftermarket by projected installations, revenue, and price. The competitive environment also is examined, with top competitors profiled.
The North American class 4-8 autonomous market is emerging with development ongoing for regulations, usage, and safety and performance standards. Industry participants today are involved in daily on-road tests of their autonomous solutions with notable pilot projects on dedicated short-haul business-to-business routes and dedicated on-highway interstate routes.
Original equipment manufacturers are focusing on first-fitment autonomous solutions built from the ground up while keeping an eye on the potential for retrofitment. Autonomous retrofitment is expected to be utilized in geo-fenced applications in the early growth stages of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Vehicle Segmentation and Definitions
- Automation Levels
3 Demand Analysis
- VIO Forecast by Class
- Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
- Autonomous Vehicle Outlook
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Challenges to the Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket
- Autonomous Retrofit Business Model
- Autonomous Retrofit Application Market Potential
- Short-Haul and Long-Haul Routes
- Autonomous Aftermarket Service Cost Analysis
- Impact of Autonomous Retrofitting on Aftermarket Stakeholders
- Selected Current Autonomous Partnerships
- Tier I Supplier Autonomous Strategies
- Autonomous Outlook for Fleets
4 Class 4-8 Autonomous Retrofit Aftermarket Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- L3+ Autonomous VIO Scenario Forecast
- L3+ VIO Scenario Forecast Explanation
- Autonomous Retrofit Forecast
- Autonomous Retrofit Price Forecast
- Autonomous Retrofit Revenue Forecast
5 Supplier Profiles
- Perrone Robotics
- Kodiak Robotics
- Aurora
- Gatik AI
- AutonomouStuff
- Waymo
- Mobileye
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Installation and After-Sales Service
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Subscriptions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Insurance
7 The Last Word
