North American Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities 2023: Remanufactured Automatic and Automated Manual Transmissions Will Drive Aftermarket Growth

Mar 14, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the Class 4-8 transmission replacement aftermarket in North America and forecasts market size from 2023 to 2029.
The base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2019 to 2029. The study analyzes key medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck transmission replacement trends in the aftermarket and examines the new, used, rebuild, and remanufactured product segments. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO), including a breakdown of the transmission replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. In addition, the study looks at the competitive environment and the market share of the top participants, including supplier profiles. Traditional manual transmission will decline during the forecast period in favor of automatic and automated manual transmission, which offer enhanced performance and drivability. MD trucks are further along in the shift to automatics compared to the HD truck segment. Competitors in the transmission aftermarket are expected to shift focus from manuals in favor of automatics in the short-medium term.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Vehicle and Market Segmentation
- Product Segmentation and Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Market Structure
- Key Findings
3 Demand Analysis
- VIO Forecast by Class
- VIO Transmission Share
- Class 4-8 Electric Truck Forecast
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- CASE Impact on the Class 4-8 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket
- Summary of Trends by Transmission and Replacement Type
4 Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
- Key Takeaways
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Revenue and Unit Forecast
- Total Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- Total Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
5 Class 4-8 Automatic Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Forecast
- MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
- MD Pricing Analysis Forecast
- HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
6 Class 4-8 Automated Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Forecast
- HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
7 Class 4-8 Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Forecast
- MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
- HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
- MD Pricing Analysis Forecast
- HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
8 Competitive Environment and Distribution
- Competitive Environment
- Remanufactured Transmission Market Share
- Transmission Competitor Benchmark
- Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
9 Supplier Profiles
- ATC Drivetrain
- Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.
- Certified Transmission
- Jasper Engine and Transmission
- ETE Reman
- AWTEC
- Moveras
- Transaxle
- Camarota
- ATR
- TRC
- LKQ Corporation
- Allison Transmission
- Eaton
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing
11 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Allison Transmission
- ATC Drivetrain
- ATR
- AWTEC
- Camarota
- Certified Transmission
- Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.
- Eaton
- ETE Reman
- Jasper Engine and Transmission
- LKQ Corporation
- Moveras
- Transaxle
- TRC
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60uj42
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article