North American Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities 2023: Remanufactured Automatic and Automated Manual Transmissions Will Drive Aftermarket Growth

This study covers the Class 4-8 transmission replacement aftermarket in North America and forecasts market size from 2023 to 2029.

The base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2019 to 2029. The study analyzes key medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck transmission replacement trends in the aftermarket and examines the new, used, rebuild, and remanufactured product segments. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO), including a breakdown of the transmission replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. In addition, the study looks at the competitive environment and the market share of the top participants, including supplier profiles. Traditional manual transmission will decline during the forecast period in favor of automatic and automated manual transmission, which offer enhanced performance and drivability. MD trucks are further along in the shift to automatics compared to the HD truck segment. Competitors in the transmission aftermarket are expected to shift focus from manuals in favor of automatics in the short-medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Vehicle and Market Segmentation

Product Segmentation and Definitions

Key Competitors

Market Structure

Key Findings

3 Demand Analysis

VIO Forecast by Class

VIO Transmission Share

Class 4-8 Electric Truck Forecast

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact on the Class 4-8 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket

Summary of Trends by Transmission and Replacement Type

4 Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast

Key Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Total Revenue and Unit Forecast

Total Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

Total Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

5 Class 4-8 Automatic Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Forecast

MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

MD Pricing Analysis Forecast

HD Pricing Analysis Forecast

6 Class 4-8 Automated Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Forecast

HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Pricing Analysis Forecast

7 Class 4-8 Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Forecast

MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type

HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type

MD Pricing Analysis Forecast

HD Pricing Analysis Forecast

8 Competitive Environment and Distribution

Competitive Environment

Remanufactured Transmission Market Share

Transmission Competitor Benchmark

Distribution Analysis by Channel Type

9 Supplier Profiles

ATC Drivetrain

Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.

Certified Transmission

Jasper Engine and Transmission

ETE Reman

AWTEC

Moveras

Transaxle

Camarota

ATR

TRC

LKQ Corporation

Allison Transmission

Eaton

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification

Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing

11 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

