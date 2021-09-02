North American Class 4-8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket Report 2021-2027 with Growth Opportunities in eAxles, System Integration, & Remanufacturing

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 4-8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket - Evolving Market Conditions and Technology Trends Challenge Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service on the class 4-8 axle differential aftermarket in North America forecasts market size through 2027; the base year is 2020, and the study period is 2017 to 2027. The study analyzes key medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck axle differential replacement trends in the aftermarket.

Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, and total vehicles in operation (VIO). The study breaks down the axle differential aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The competitive environment for remanufactured or new axle differential units is examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled.

The North American class 4-8 truck axle differential aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The axle differential aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components are typically built to last a truck's entire life cycle.

Furthermore, axle differentials are not required to be replaced in pairs if the vehicle is equipped with a tandem or tridem axle assembly. In addition, fleets or owner-operators who commonly require the replacement of axle differentials are deploying older vehicles aged 10 or more years.

These customers are highly price sensitive and look for low-cost replacement of axle differentials as their vehicle's useful life nears its end. As a result, remanufactured axle differentials are the primary choice of customers in the aftermarket due to their lower cost compared to new axle differentials and notable high-quality units with warranty coverage. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities players in this space can use to take action.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Axle Differential Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics

Class 4-8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Class 4-8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket Research Scope

4. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Vehicle and Technology Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

5. Market Demand Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Axle Aftermarket

VIO Forecast - Split by Class

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled Forecast

Case Impact on Axle Differential Aftermarket for 2027

Axle Technology Trends

6. Class 4-8 Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Overall Pricing Analysis Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Distribution Channel

7. Market Forecasts-MD (Class 4-6) Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by New and Remanufactured

Remanufactured MD Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

New MD Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis Forecast by New and Remanufactured

Percent Unit Forecast by Distribution Channel

8. Market Forecasts-HD (Class 7-8) Truck Axle Differential Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by New and Remanufactured

Remanufactured HD Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

New HD Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis Forecast by New and Remanufactured

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Distribution Channel

9. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape Overview

Competitive Benchmarking

Supplier Profile - Dana Limited

Supplier Profile - Meritor, Inc.

Remanufacturer Profiles

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - eAxles, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - System Integration, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing, 2021

11. The Last Word

