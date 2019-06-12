North American Class 6-8 Truck Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring Daimler, Iveco, MAN, Navistar, PACCAR, Scania, & Volvo

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2019-2024 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans.

The report analyzes the North American Class 6-8 truck market in a unique, 3 tiered methodology with the initial sections focusing on market size & competitive landscape followed by the middle sections focused on in-depth analysis of the OEMs with strategy as the core pivot. The last section focuses on analyzing key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to the medium horizon.

The North American Class 6-8 truck market continues to cruise smoothly propelled by a strong & favorable macroeconomic environment in the U.S. marked by a strong uptick in freight demand as well as rates in a favorable crude oil price environment boosting fleet utilization as well as profitability across operators giving a boost to fleet renewals. The trucking industry is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point.



The focus on CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continues to be at the core of this transformation with OEMs continuing to integrate an array of sensors, equipment & technologies onboard trucks which is likely to lead to the evolution of a number of new business models & concepts.



The battle for electric trucks is getting fierce with almost all leading industry OEMs joining the fray with plans to foray into the electric trucks segment as they face a significant challenge from start-ups and new industry entrants. These electric trucks are likely to be commercially produced & hit the market at the turn of the decade with the same likely to bring in tectonic shifts to the traditional trucking landscape & market dynamics forever.



The current phase of the trucking industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.



For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain



Key Decision-Makers

Program & Procurement Managers

Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Industry OEMs & Technology/Other Solutions Providers

Suppliers, Vendors, Sales & Distribution Channels and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Fleet Operators, Logistics Solutions Providers, Associated Equipment Manufacturers & Technology Solutions Providers

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure:-

Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis

Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process

Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry

Detailed, Strategic Analysis on Market & Trucking OEMs

Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension

Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application

Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section 1 North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section 2 - Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Share for OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section 3 - Key Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio

Daimler AG

Volvo AB

PACCAR Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Section 4 - Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 5 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario, and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026



Section - 7

Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9 - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2024

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Class 6-8 Truck Market through 2024

Companies Mentioned



Daimler AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Navistar International Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Scania AB

Volvo AB

