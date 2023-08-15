North American Class 6-8 Truck Market Report 2023-2027: OEM Strategies & Plans for Daimler, Volvo Trucks, Navistar International, & PACCAR

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embarking on a comprehensive journey through the intricate landscape of the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market, this report offers an in-depth blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis. Divided into three parts, the report presents a multi-faceted exploration of this dynamic industry.

Part 1 immerses readers in the current market size, driving forces, and competitive panorama shaping the Class 6-8 Trucks segment. Part 2 delves into the essence of the key industry Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), providing intricate profiles, snapshots of their product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis, and vital insights into the strategic blueprints that guide these industry leaders.

Building upon these foundations, Part 3 casts a perceptive gaze towards the future, projecting the likely evolution of the market over the medium term. Through a meticulous analysis of pivotal market and technological trends, challenges, issues, and promising opportunities, this section illuminates the potential growth avenues that await exploration by the industry value chain.

In the realm of the North American Class 6-8 Truck market, resilience prevails as it sails through a sea of robust transport activity. The horizon is adorned with the presence of thriving freight volumes and rates, accompanied by a fleet utilization level that stands robustly across operators. This collective vigor invigorates the industry's aftermarket revenue stream, laying the foundation for further expansion.

While demand for new trucks and the backlog of orders maintains a steadfast demeanor, a noticeable deceleration surfaces. This intriguing landscape is indicative of a market scenario primarily steered by supply dynamics. In this context, the delivery of Class 8 trucks across North America charts an impressive course, projecting a figure of over 300,000+ units for the year 2023.

The OEMs have been actively looking to increase production rates to meet demand levels while also adroitly managing ameliorating supply chain issues amid an increasingly uncertain & complex global macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates & tectonic geopolitical shifts underway. However, the second half of 2023 is likely to be significant for the industry as the OEMs are likely to open fresh production slots for 2024, following slight easing of supply chain issues, which is likely to boost order intake by driving in new orders.

The trucking industry's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, has been the overarching theme along with the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity, digitalization & autonomy which is likely to gain further momentum going forward.

Most key industry OEMs are now transitioning towards series production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating amongst each other and with domain specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for transition towards sustainability.

Further, stricter emission standards proposed by the EPA, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, which are likely to come into effect from 2027 onwards under the agency's two-tiered approach and plans for the implementation of GHG 3 emissions by MY 2030, under the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to further accelerate the transition towards zero-emission vehicles & technologies across the United States going forward.

The stricter regulatory stance & approaches, however, are likely to bring in additional direct & indirect costs for buyers & fleet operators going forward in an inflation-led market scenario and likely to disincentivise fleet recapitalizations by operators while also forcing OEMs to invest more towards R&D rather than focusing on Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs).

The high average age of in-service truck fleets across North America, owing to production capacity constraints over the recent years, rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization and strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of the world economy over near term owing to market headwinds, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels necessitating a wave of monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Trucking, thus, is projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum in 2023 with a year-on-year growth of up to 10+% projected for North America.

The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for Class 6-8 Trucks segment for near to medium term.

Report Excerpts

1. Trucking projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum over near term across most key markets with a year-on-year growth of up to 10% projected for traditional markets for 2023, i.e. North American Class 8 and EU30 market for heavy trucks, while the growth rate for emerging markets in Asia, led by China and India, is likely to be around 15%

2. EPA's proposed & upcoming stricter emission standards for Heavy Trucks, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, scheduled to come into effect from 2027, and the proposed GHG 3 emissions, as part of the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to significantly increase the direct acquisition costs & indirect operating costs for the operators

3. The North American trucking industry opines that EPA's new standards will take the focus away from the Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by focusing the industry to digress & make significant investments towards development of technologies for complying with the stricter emission standards

4. Analysis of DTNA's ambitious plan to boost profitability of North American operations to 12% by 2025 while further expanding its already dominant market share in the Class 8 segment.

5. Decryption of Traton's plans to substantially grow its presence & market shares in the North American market over medium term riding on Navistar through parts commonality and shared R&D capabilities across group

6. Analysis of Navistar's 4.0 Strategy focused on boosting profitability with a EBITDA target of 12% for 2024 while gaining market share through new product offerings and customer segmentation

7. Class 6-8 Segment projected to maintain its cruising speed & overall growth momentum in 2023 with projections for deliveries of 320,000 Class 8 trucks

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

1: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

2: Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Shares for the OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

3: Business Snapshot & Overview - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

4: Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Backlog Trend

5: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Navistar International Corporation - Traton SE

PACCAR Inc.

6: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

7: SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

8: Key Industry Trends

9: Key Market Trends

10: Key Technology Trends

11: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

12: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

13: Strategic Market Outlook through 2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Demand Outlook - Medium Term

Growth Projections for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Companies Mentioned

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Navistar International Corporation - Traton SE

PACCAR Inc.

