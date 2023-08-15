North American Class 6-8 Truck Market Report 2023-2027: OEM Strategies & Plans for Daimler, Volvo Trucks, Navistar International, & PACCAR

15 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embarking on a comprehensive journey through the intricate landscape of the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market, this report offers an in-depth blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis. Divided into three parts, the report presents a multi-faceted exploration of this dynamic industry.
Part 1 immerses readers in the current market size, driving forces, and competitive panorama shaping the Class 6-8 Trucks segment. Part 2 delves into the essence of the key industry Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), providing intricate profiles, snapshots of their product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis, and vital insights into the strategic blueprints that guide these industry leaders.
Building upon these foundations, Part 3 casts a perceptive gaze towards the future, projecting the likely evolution of the market over the medium term. Through a meticulous analysis of pivotal market and technological trends, challenges, issues, and promising opportunities, this section illuminates the potential growth avenues that await exploration by the industry value chain.
In the realm of the North American Class 6-8 Truck market, resilience prevails as it sails through a sea of robust transport activity. The horizon is adorned with the presence of thriving freight volumes and rates, accompanied by a fleet utilization level that stands robustly across operators. This collective vigor invigorates the industry's aftermarket revenue stream, laying the foundation for further expansion.
While demand for new trucks and the backlog of orders maintains a steadfast demeanor, a noticeable deceleration surfaces. This intriguing landscape is indicative of a market scenario primarily steered by supply dynamics. In this context, the delivery of Class 8 trucks across North America charts an impressive course, projecting a figure of over 300,000+ units for the year 2023.
The OEMs have been actively looking to increase production rates to meet demand levels while also adroitly managing ameliorating supply chain issues amid an increasingly uncertain & complex global macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates & tectonic geopolitical shifts underway. However, the second half of 2023 is likely to be significant for the industry as the OEMs are likely to open fresh production slots for 2024, following slight easing of supply chain issues, which is likely to boost order intake by driving in new orders.
The trucking industry's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, has been the overarching theme along with the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity, digitalization & autonomy which is likely to gain further momentum going forward.
Most key industry OEMs are now transitioning towards series production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating amongst each other and with domain specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for transition towards sustainability.
Further, stricter emission standards proposed by the EPA, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, which are likely to come into effect from 2027 onwards under the agency's two-tiered approach and plans for the implementation of GHG 3 emissions by MY 2030, under the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to further accelerate the transition towards zero-emission vehicles & technologies across the United States going forward.
The stricter regulatory stance & approaches, however, are likely to bring in additional direct & indirect costs for buyers & fleet operators going forward in an inflation-led market scenario and likely to disincentivise fleet recapitalizations by operators while also forcing OEMs to invest more towards R&D rather than focusing on Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs).
The high average age of in-service truck fleets across North America, owing to production capacity constraints over the recent years, rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization and strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations.
That's despite projections for the slowdown of the world economy over near term owing to market headwinds, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels necessitating a wave of monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Trucking, thus, is projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum in 2023 with a year-on-year growth of up to 10+% projected for North America.
The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for Class 6-8 Trucks segment for near to medium term.
Report Excerpts
1. Trucking projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum over near term across most key markets with a year-on-year growth of up to 10% projected for traditional markets for 2023, i.e. North American Class 8 and EU30 market for heavy trucks, while the growth rate for emerging markets in Asia, led by China and India, is likely to be around 15%
2. EPA's proposed & upcoming stricter emission standards for Heavy Trucks, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, scheduled to come into effect from 2027, and the proposed GHG 3 emissions, as part of the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to significantly increase the direct acquisition costs & indirect operating costs for the operators
3. The North American trucking industry opines that EPA's new standards will take the focus away from the Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by focusing the industry to digress & make significant investments towards development of technologies for complying with the stricter emission standards
4. Analysis of DTNA's ambitious plan to boost profitability of North American operations to 12% by 2025 while further expanding its already dominant market share in the Class 8 segment.
5. Decryption of Traton's plans to substantially grow its presence & market shares in the North American market over medium term riding on Navistar through parts commonality and shared R&D capabilities across group
6. Analysis of Navistar's 4.0 Strategy focused on boosting profitability with a EBITDA target of 12% for 2024 while gaining market share through new product offerings and customer segmentation
7. Class 6-8 Segment projected to maintain its cruising speed & overall growth momentum in 2023 with projections for deliveries of 320,000 Class 8 trucks
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape
1: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation
- Key Drivers
2: Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Shares for the OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs
3: Business Snapshot & Overview - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
4: Financial Performance Analysis
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Backlog Trend
5: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers
- Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)
- Volvo Trucks North America
- Navistar International Corporation - Traton SE
- PACCAR Inc.
6: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
7: SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
8: Key Industry Trends
9: Key Market Trends
10: Key Technology Trends
11: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
12: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
13: Strategic Market Outlook through 2027
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market
- Demand Outlook - Medium Term
- Growth Projections for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)
- Volvo Trucks North America
- Navistar International Corporation - Traton SE
- PACCAR Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74tdsc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article