North American companies are at risk of losing employees to the Workplace Fulfillment Gap, according to new Ricoh data

Survey of over 2,000 American and Canadian workers finds they are less fulfilled at work despite more flexibility than pre-pandemic, yet cited fulfillment as the key factor in their staying power

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 North American Workplace Fulfillment Gap Index released today by Ricoh USA, Inc ., a leading provider of integrated digital workplace solutions and services, found that fulfillment is an often-overlooked factor employers should focus on in their talent retention strategies as companies implement return to office (RTO) policies.

The report surveyed over 2,000 U.S. and Canadian adults between ages 18-64 who are employed full-time. The findings show that by nearly every measure, employers are falling short of their employees' expectations to invest in organizational priorities that matter most to their fulfillment: work/life balance, purpose-driven work, a frictionless environment, and a growth-oriented culture. Workers ranked their overall fulfillment at a 6.89 out of 10, with pronounced fulfillment gaps between on-site (6.92) and remote workers (6.61).

Workplace fulfillment needs to factor into companies' renewed RTO policies

Most employees (51%) reported feeling less fulfilled compared to five years ago, with hybrid workers feeling more fulfilled than their remote and on-site counterparts. And yet, most employees (84%) say their fulfillment is an important deciding factor in whether to stay at a company. This is particularly key for employers to balance with their enhanced enforcement of renewed RTO policies.

"With employee attraction and retention challenges on the rise in a complex talent market, companies must go beyond simply offering traditional benefits to offer workers of all ages and backgrounds a meaningful path forward for career development," said Amy Loomis, Research Vice President at IDC. "Ricoh's survey shows that finding ways to build employee engagement by developing personal purpose across remote, onsite and hybrid workers is key for long-term business success."

Generations (and countries) are divided in how they view the role of work in their lives, and the sense of fulfillment that comes with it

Approximately four in five (82%) North American workers say their sense of fulfillment at work helps them feel happier at home, but less than a quarter (21%) of employees feel completely fulfilled through their work. This disparity signals that most workers could be happier in their personal lives if the gap in workplace fulfillment closed. The findings also show a stark difference between the United States and Canada, with Americans (29%) more likely to be fulfilled at work compared to Canadians (14%).

Across generations, more Gen Z (63%) employees associate their personal identity with their profession than any other generation, with Boomers being the least likely to say this (52%). Gen Z employees are also the most likely (85%) to say that feeling fulfilled at work helps them feel fulfilled at home, yet they're the least likely (79%) to say that they feel like they've contributed something positive to the world after a day's work.

"As we prepare for the next generation of business leaders, it is essential for executives to prioritize engagement with employees across the company," said Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO of Ricoh North America. "In this new business environment, leaders need to be even more visible, transparent and authentic to foster engagement across generations. At Ricoh, we do this by hosting regular meetings with interns, encouraging cross-generation collaboration and scheduling weekly coffee chats with myself. These initiatives have provided the opportunity to hear directly from our team members early in their careers and support their professional growth."

Most North American employees are optimistic that the advent of AI and other technology innovations will free up more of their time to do what they love

Contrary to popular belief, most employees view AI as a tool to enhance their productivity and support their current job roles as a collaborator instead of a replacement. Approximately two-thirds of respondents agree that AI will allow them to work more efficiently, with hybrid employees (73%) more likely to say this than remote and on-site workers. Additionally, three in five (60%) employees agree that AI tools could allow them to have more time for passions outside of work.

People are the fulfillment glue

North American employees rank their comradery with colleagues in their organization higher than any other measure of what's keeping them engaged in their current role. Moreover, respondent data shows a correlation between feeling more disconnected from coworkers (47%) to feeling less fulfilled at work (51%). Nine in ten (91%) employees say the culture among those they work with is important to feeling fulfilled in their job, with hybrid workers more likely to say this than onsite workers.

"With employees across North America craving a sense of overall fulfillment, in their professional and personal lives, companies must address this growing gap in what employees view as fulfilling and what is being provided beyond traditional measures in the workplace," said Donna Venable, Chief Human Resources and Shared Services Officer for Ricoh North America. "Companies can work to bridge this gap by creating an ongoing feedback loop with employees, developing engaging mentorship programs and removing hierarchy barriers through servant leadership."

