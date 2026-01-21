North American Copper in Architecture Awards Issues Call for Entries for 19th Annual Edition

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Copper Development Association (CDA), a U.S.-based, not-for-profit association of the global copper industry, is now accepting submissions from architects, designers, contractors, and other construction industry professionals for the 2026 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA) .

Introduced by CDA in 2008, the awards celebrate copper design and craftsmanship in commercial and residential projects across the United States and Canada. The honored projects typically feature architectural copper and copper alloys used in roof systems, façades, and wall systems, as well as in custom-fabricated elements.

Entrants should submit their architectural projects by Friday, March 27, 2026. Projects representing any building type are eligible, with award categories including restoration/renovation, new construction, and custom fabrication. Submitted projects must —

feature architectural elements of copper, brass, or bronze;

be located in the United States or Canada; and

have been completed within the last three years.

Recent Award-Winning Projects

Among the winning projects in 2025 were the Magic Chef Mansion in St. Louis, the New England Biolabs Garden Site Facility in Ipswich, Massachusetts, the

Hillsdale County Courthouse in Hillsdale, Michigan, and the Portsmouth Abbey School Student Center in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. (Longer profiles of all of these projects, including photography, are available upon request.)

How to Enter

The streamlined entry process is available at:

https://copper.org/applications/architecture/awards/form/

No fee needed: Entries are free and should include a short description of the featured project and high-resolution photos of the finished building. Why was copper chosen for this particular project? If this project qualifies for green certification, how did copper play a role in helping the building achieve that designation?

Projects will be judged by a panel of experts using the following criteria:

copper system design;

integration of copper alloys with the overall building design;

the craftsmanship of the installation;

excellence in construction innovation or restoration; and

sustainable building strategies.

Awards + Recognition

Each winning project will be honored with a commemorative award (right). Projects and their key partners will also receive exposure in architectural and construction magazines and their websites, as well as prominent recognition in CDA's educational and industry outreach programs.

"The North American Copper in Architecture Awards recognize and promote building projects for their outstanding use of architectural copper and copper alloys," says Larry Peters, Project Manager, Building Construction at CDA.

"The durability, versatility and — in our winning projects — the sheer beauty of copper continue to make it a leading material for exterior and interior building applications," he continues. "We invite architects, designers, and contractors to enter the 2026 competition and showcase their most innovative copper work."

Visit the Copper in Architecture Awards page at copper.org to learn more about the NACIA Awards and see photos and details from past winners.

About CDA

Copper Development Association Inc. (CDA) is a U.S.-based, not-for-profit association of the global copper industry, bringing together the North American copper and copper alloy semis fabricators and global copper mining and production industries. CDA is committed to promoting the proper use of copper materials in sustainable, efficient applications for business, industry and the home.

