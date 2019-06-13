North American Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volume Climbs in May

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for May 2019. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a noteworthy increase in requests for new North American corporate and municipal debt identifiers in May.

CUSIP identifier requests for the broad category of U.S.- and Canada-issued equity and debt, increased 3.9% between April and May. The increase was driven by an 8.9% increase in requests for U.S. corporate debt identifiers, a 0.4% increase in requests for U.S. corporate equity identifiers, and a 6.0% increase in requests for Canadian security identifiers. On a year-to-date basis, total volume for North American corporates was down 4.8%.

Municipal CUSIP requests increased for the fifth straight month in May. The aggregate total of all municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – saw a 41.4% increase versus April 2019 and a 9.2% increase on a year-to-date basis.

"Corporate and municipal issuers have been busy over the past few months, clearly taking advantage of the sustained low rate environment to raise new debt," said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CUSIP Global Services. "While year-to-date CUSIP request volumes are still in negative territory for several asset classes due to a slower pace in Q1, the recent trend has been toward a significant increase in pre-market activity among North American issuers."

Requests for new international debt and equity CUSIP International Numbers (CINS) were mixed in May. International equity CINS were down 21.9% versus the previous month, while international debt CINS increased 28.6% during the same period.

To view a copy of the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of New CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date, through May 2019:

Asset Class 2019 ytd 2018 ytd YOY Change Private Placement Securities 1381 1058 30.5% Short Term Municipal Notes 488 340 43.5% CDs < 1 yr Maturity 3824 2982 28.2% Municipal Bonds 4261 3949 7.9% U.S. & Canada Corporates 10,158 11,066 -8.2% CDs > 1 yr Maturity 3281 3813 -14.0% Long Term Municipal Notes 148 186 -20.4% International Debt 1336 1731 -22.8% International Equity 480 1036 -53.7%

About CUSIP Global Services

The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 years has helped CGS earn its reputation as a trusted originator of quality identifiers and descriptive data, ensuring that essential front- and back-office functions run smoothly. Relied upon worldwide as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data, CGS is also a founding member and co-operates the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau, a global security and entity identifier database for over 34 million public and privately traded instruments, contributed by 92 national numbering agencies and 27 partner agencies representing 255 different countries. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation's $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

