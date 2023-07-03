North American Data Center Colocation Services Industry Report 2023-2028: Enterprise Digital Transformation, Sustainability Initiatives, and Implementation of Immersive Technology Drive Future Growth

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. It offers a detailed overview of key trends, growth opportunities, drivers and restraints, revenue forecast, key market highlights, and competitive analysis.

The North American data center colocation market is dynamic, rapidly growing, and provides enterprises with cost-effective and reliable solutions for their IT infrastructure needs. With the rise of enterprise digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and implementation of immersive technology, the data center has become a critical infrastructure for enterprises of all sizes and industries.

The market sees intense competition among leading service providers, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and QTS, and emerging participants, such as CoreSite, Flexential, Cyxtera, Iron Mountain, Switch, and TierPoint.

In addition, the market is driven by several factors, including increasing hyperscale demand, especially from public cloud providers, OTT content and media service, and gaming companies, continued digitization and advanced technology implementation, such as 5G, AI, and IoT, emerging new use cases, and increasing investment from private equity firms.

North America is home to some of the world's largest data center colocation providers, and it is expected to remain a key market for the industry in the years to come. In addition to established locations, such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, and Silicon Valley, emerging locations of Portland, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Columbus are gaining traction among service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Revenue Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Demand Analysis

5. Market Trends

Key Trends

Increasing Competition to Attract the Hyperscale Customer Segment

Increasing Commitment to Sustainability

Edge Data Center for Changing Business Needs

6. Key Market Highlights

Enhanced Focus on Locations Beyond Northern Virginia for Colocation Services

Northern Virginia

Dallas

Silicon Valley

Atlanta

Phoenix

Portland

Columbus

7. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

CoreSite

Digital Realty

Equinix

Flexential

QTS

TierPoint

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Edge Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability as a Core Value Proposition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcr0h2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets