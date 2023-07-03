North American Data Center Colocation Services Industry Report 2023-2028: Enterprise Digital Transformation, Sustainability Initiatives, and Implementation of Immersive Technology Drive Future Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jul, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. It offers a detailed overview of key trends, growth opportunities, drivers and restraints, revenue forecast, key market highlights, and competitive analysis.

The North American data center colocation market is dynamic, rapidly growing, and provides enterprises with cost-effective and reliable solutions for their IT infrastructure needs. With the rise of enterprise digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and implementation of immersive technology, the data center has become a critical infrastructure for enterprises of all sizes and industries.

The market sees intense competition among leading service providers, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and QTS, and emerging participants, such as CoreSite, Flexential, Cyxtera, Iron Mountain, Switch, and TierPoint.

In addition, the market is driven by several factors, including increasing hyperscale demand, especially from public cloud providers, OTT content and media service, and gaming companies, continued digitization and advanced technology implementation, such as 5G, AI, and IoT, emerging new use cases, and increasing investment from private equity firms.

North America is home to some of the world's largest data center colocation providers, and it is expected to remain a key market for the industry in the years to come. In addition to established locations, such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, and Silicon Valley, emerging locations of Portland, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Columbus are gaining traction among service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Data Center Colocation Services Ecosystem
  • Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Revenue Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Demand Analysis

5. Market Trends

  • Key Trends
  • Increasing Competition to Attract the Hyperscale Customer Segment
  • Increasing Commitment to Sustainability
  • Edge Data Center for Changing Business Needs

6. Key Market Highlights

  • Enhanced Focus on Locations Beyond Northern Virginia for Colocation Services
  • Northern Virginia
  • Dallas
  • Silicon Valley
  • Atlanta
  • Phoenix
  • Portland
  • Columbus

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Environment
  • CoreSite
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Flexential
  • QTS
  • TierPoint

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Edge Data Centers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability as a Core Value Proposition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcr0h2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Genetic Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2030: Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

Global Home Theaters Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Home Theaters

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.