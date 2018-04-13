North American Database Security Market Report 2018 - Data Privacy Laws are Driving the Market

The North America Database Security Market expects to witness market growth of 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).



North America is projected to contribute the largest revenue to the overall ecosystem, as the demand for database security solutions is high in the region. Though there is no single federal law to regulate the data privacy of customers, there are various federal and state laws that are drafted to protect customer data. Data privacy laws such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) in North America have been the keys to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the Database Security Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software), Imperva, Inc., Singtel (Trustwave), Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security), Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier), and Gemalto NV.



Report Segmentation



Based on Type, the Database Security market segments the market into Software and Services. Software includes Encryption & Tokenization, Database Auditing & Reporting, Data Masking & Redaction, Access Control Management, and Others. Services include Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Database Security market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the Database Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Database Security market segments the market into US, Mexico , Canada , and Rest of North America .

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Database Security Market

3.1 North America Database Security Market by Type



Chapter 4. North America Database Security Market by Business Function



Chapter 5. North America Database Security Market by Organization Size



Chapter 6. North America Database Security Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 7. North America Database Security Market by Vertical



Chapter 8. North America Database Security Market by Country

8.1 Introduction

8.2 US Database Security Market

8.3 Canada Database Security Market

8.4 Mexico Database Security Market

8.5 Rest of North America Database Security Market



Chapter 9. Competitive Study

9.1 Cardinal Matrix

9.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Oracle Corporation

10.2 IBM Corporation

10.3 Fortinet Inc.

10.4 McAfee LLC

10.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)

10.6 Imperva

10.7 Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)

10.8 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (Hexatier)

10.9 Singtel (Trustwave)

10.10 Gemalto NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bv9f3/north_american?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-database-security-market-report-2018---data-privacy-laws-are-driving-the-market-300629538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

