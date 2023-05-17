North American Deer Hunter Releases Inspiring May Issue

"Outdoor Industry Gives Back" theme highlights people making a positive impact in the hunting and fishing industries

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Specialty Media Group announces the publishing of the May issue of North American Deer Hunter digital magazine. This issue features Larry Weishuhn as the cover story talking about mentoring the next generation of hunters and news on launching his latest TV Show "The Journey". He uses his 60+ years of experience as an outdoorsman and conservationist to provide advice on brining the next generation into the outdoor world, and to pass along his vast experience.

North American Deer Hunter May 2023 - The Outdoor Industry Gives Back

Read his amazing story here: Hunting with My Boys – Teaching the Next Generation How To Hunt

Outdoor Industry Gives Back

The issue theme is "Outdoor Industry Gives Back" and is filled with stories about groups performing great deeds including:

Adventure stories, tips and tricks, gear reviews, cooking, and more…

The issue also has adventure stories with expert tips on hunts for white tail deer, turkeys, geese, and other Big Game animals. Plus, how to use planning skills and new technologies to improve your chances of success, and highlighting success stories of hunters who harvested huge bucks, including some tips and techniques they used to ensure success. The gear reviews and new product releases have links to visit web sites for more information or purchase of the newest available gear. The food section covers using venison tenderloins to make tournedos, as well as hosting many other game recipes.

About Outdoor Specialty Media Group – www.outdoorspecialtymedia.com

NORTH AMERICAN DEER HUNTER is the authority on hunting the most popular big game animal in North America, the whitetail deer, plus other species of big game from around the world. Readers will have access to passionate, skilled hunters and be able to learn from their experiences in all aspects of Big Game hunting. We'll share the latest in gear and techniques from the world's finest manufacturers with our expert reviews and insightful training resources to help make you a more skilled, successful hunter. NORTH AMERICAN OUTDOORSMAN is the window into the outside environment for readers pursuing their passions in hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing/kayaking, rock climbing, and all pursuits in the outdoors on the North American continent. We will present stories, tips and techniques to be a better outdoorsman, and be completely at home in the outdoor environment for a day, week, or a lifetime. NORTH AMERICAN BOW HUNTER will help you be the hunter you always dreamed of becoming by providing advice and insight on all aspects of bow hunting. Each issue is filled with practical tips from recognized experts, product innovations from the leading manufacturers, and advice on techniques to be a successful hunter. Plus, gear reviews and equipment tests that give readers the best insight into the vast world of bowhunting. CROSSBOW MAGAZINE is the original and definitive authority on crossbows and accessories for this growing segment of the archery market.

www.nadeerhunter.com www.nabowhunter.com www.northamerican-outdoorsman.com www.crossbowmagazine.com

