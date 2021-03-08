North American Dental Group and Dentsply Sirona Extend Partnership for Cutting Edge Technology and Clinical Solutions

PITTSBURGH and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, and Dentsply Sirona, the world's chief manufacturer of dental products and technology, announced they would expand their partnership under a new agreement allowing NADG-supported dentists greater access to scanning and imaging solutions that will enhance patient treatment options.

Dentistry is evolving, and these digital solutions will aid us in further standardizing our clinical processes.

NADG-supported dentists will broaden use of Dentsply Sirona's industry-leading digital solutions like Primescan to enable workflows for services, such as SureSmile® clear aligners, Atlantis® custom abutments, and guided implant surgery. The tools will yield critical data points from clinical outcomes that will be leveraged to develop evidence-based standards that advance best-in-class oral care at NADG's 250 supported dental offices across 15 states.

This clinical decision and others at NADG are determined by its doctor-led advisory board known as the Professional Dental Alliance.

"At North American Dental Group, we are supporting our affiliated dentists to develop clear, evidence-based clinical standards which bolsters our mission of delivering best-in-class oral care and a tremendous patient experience at every visit," said Dr. Andrew Matta, NADG's co-founder and chief medical officer. "Dentistry is evolving, and these digital solutions will aid us in further standardizing our clinical processes which will enable our supported doctors to provide advanced clinical excellence across our entire company."

The foundation for the expanded partnership will be a world class education and training platform jointly delivered by industry experts and NADG-supported doctors with support from Dentsply Sirona's Clinical Accelerator Programs. The parties are also committed to co-developing educational courses to train and empower the NADG-supported clinical teams to provide best-in-class clinical care that exceeds patient expectations.

"We are very excited about the partnership with NADG to advance procedural workflows through a combination of differentiated equipment and consumables technologies with cutting edge clinical education and practice support programs," said Eric Bruno, Senior Vice President, North America Commercial Organization of Dentsply Sirona. "This is a strong reflection of our belief that dentistry is essential and our commitment to Healthy Practices for Healthy Smiles."

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solution offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and its support teams and today consists of a network of 250 supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneering spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

