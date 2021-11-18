North American Dental Group Extends Commitment to DE&I

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, has launched a new internal campaign aimed at breaking down barriers to workplace opportunities and advancing the company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

'Faces of NADG' is a storytelling initiative in which NADG team members write firsthand accounts of events, memories, and relationships that shape and make them unique. The stories are a celebration of ethnic and racial pride, lifestyles and self-worth, and of human generosity and spirit. The messages elevate voices and befit all team members with a sense of belonging.

"We understand and embrace that value and richness comes from real conversations, relationships, and engagement with people who do not necessarily look like one another," said NADG CEO Jonathan Walker. "This also makes great business sense. At NADG we see diversity as an untapped resource, a way for us to bring different perspectives into the workplace and ultimately support our underlying business strategies."

'Faces' is one of the many initiatives at NADG to celebrate and recognize DE&I. Within the past year, the company has established an internal DE&I committee whose members have offered insights that have impacted the company's business strategies, including its recruiting and retention efforts.

The company has also established at-work networks for employees who might want peer-to-peer support for topics ranging from racial justice and ethnicity issues, same sex relationships, living with disabilities, gender equality, and help for working parents.

"Our commitment extends beyond our offices," Walker said. "We truly wish for diversity, equity, and inclusion to be a mindset that our team members carry with them beyond the workplace."

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

For Information:

Reginald Fields

[email protected]

614-537-7943

SOURCE North American Dental Group