North American Dental Group Names New Chief Financial Officer and IT Security Team

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, has promoted Stephen Castles as its next Chief Financial Officer. Castles replaces Jonathan Walker, who earlier this month was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Castles will be responsible for managing the day-to-day financial operations of the company and the 250 dental practices across 15 states that NADG supports. Castles joined NADG in January as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development where he oversaw many aspects of NADG's corporate finance functions and supported the company's affiliation efforts.

The company also announced that it is bolstering its information technology security functions by promoting Dan Romary to Chief Information Officer (CIO) and hiring Jim Nelms for the newly created role of Chief Information Security officer (CISO). Romary, who joined NADG in July 2020, had been Vice President of Data Analytics and Enterprise Applications. Nelms most recently worked as CISO for LabCorp, the world's leading healthcare diagnostics company.

Romary will lead the company's efforts in building best-in-class technology and data-driven solutions at all NADG supported practices. He will also continue to lead the company's business intelligence team. Nelms will head up cyber security across the company's enterprise and supported practices and will lead the IT infrastructure team.

"I'm thrilled to announce these appointments and I am highly confident each will significantly contribute to NADG's growth and continued success," said Walker, NADG's CEO. "The service that Stephen, Dan, and Jim will provide will allow us to more fully support our doctors and dental practices and identify new opportunities to expand our services to make oral care more accessible to people who need help."

Prior to joining NADG, Castles was a senior associate at Newstone Capital Partners in Dallas where he evaluated and underwrote private equity investment opportunities. He previously held positions at Hawk Capital Partners, Prudential Capital Group, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned an undergraduate degree in accounting and a Master of Science in finance from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Romary previously held technology roles at PowerFleet, Conde Nast Publications, Scholastic, Inc., Edifice Information Management, and Giant Eagle. He earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Duquesne University and a Master of Business Administration from Robert Morris University. He is currently completing an executive education program, with a chief data officer concentration, at Carnegie Mellon University.



Nelms has prior information security experience working for the Mayo Clinic and The World Bank. He earned an undergraduate degree in biology from East Tennessee State University and a Master of Business Administration in information systems from Strayer University.

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

