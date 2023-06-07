North American Dental Group Selects Overjet as Dental AI Partner

Leading DSO with over 200 affiliated dental practices across the nation selects Overjet to provide AI to improve patient care.

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search, North American Dental Group (NADG) has selected Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions, as its dental AI partner. The partnership brings Overjet's FDA-cleared dental AI software to NADG's network of supported dental practices.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enable our clinicians to deliver enhanced value to their patients," said Paul Reda, CEO of NADG. "We believe that Overjet will support our efforts to provide our teams with cutting-edge technology that advances clinical excellence and enables best-in-class patient care."

As a leading dental support organization in the United States, NADG supports more than 200 dental practices in 15 states across the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast regions.

Overjet's AI solution analyzes and annotates radiographs in real-time, detecting and outlining decay in color to help dentists and patients see even small cavities. It also quantifies bone loss, which is often an indicator of periodontal disease. Overjet also reviews and analyzes 18 months of radiographs from prior appointments and cross-references the clinical findings with information in the practice management system to provide additional clinical insights and operational efficiencies.

"I've been doing this for 20 years and believe that Overjet's AI allows us to be more thorough by directing our attention to areas the AI has identified," said Dr. Alap Choksey, VP of Clinical Services at NADG. "Our patients feel more reassured as it builds confidence, trust and facilitates communication."

"NADG is known to be at the forefront of adopting groundbreaking technology that addresses the needs of clinicians and patients," said Wardah Inam, Co-Founder and CEO of Overjet. "We are proud to be selected by NADG and to serve as their AI partner. At Overjet, we have made it our mission from day one to improve oral health through AI. We look forward to deepening our partnership and will continue to innovate new ways dentists can enhance patient care."

To learn more about how dental support organizations are using Overjet's dental AI platform to lead the change to clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric dental care, visit www.overjet.com .

About North American Dental Group

Established in 2008, North American Dental Group (NADG) is a dental services organization that supports more than 200 affiliated practices across 15 states in their mission to provide best-of-class dental care to every patient at every visit. NADG is a doctor-led organization with a culture of dentistry driven by a patient-centric approach. The affiliated dentists, who comprise the Professional Dental Alliance group, advance patient care through technology, data, compassion and thoughtful patient education. For more information, please visit www.nadentalgroup.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

SOURCE Overjet