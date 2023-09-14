North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Arrival, BYD, LION Electric, Orange EV, Proterra, Rivian, Tesla, & XOS

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This competitive benchmarking focuses on the growth of the electric truck market in North America and its aftermarket service opportunities. The study provides information on key OEMs and non-OEMs and their electric truck service strategies. Opportunity size is determined by forecasting the number of LD, MD, and HD trucks on the road and the average number of miles these travel on the road.

The analysis covers different business models already adopted and the future strategies of the target companies. Owing to the greater push toward reducing carbon emissions from the transportation industry, the demand for electric trucks will grow in the next few years.

Service and maintenance of such trucks will be key to sustaining smooth operations and the gradual replacement of ICE trucks in transportation. OEMs, suppliers, and new entrants in the electrification ecosystem are working on providing aftermarket servicing to electric trucks. The introduction of more than 15 truck models at the end of 2022 has created the requirement for an extensive service network.

Remote diagnostics and on-site mobile diagnostics are popular choices along the electric truck value chain. Service providers should address the unique opportunity to target OEMs and suppliers aiming to service electric trucks. Though electric truck adoption is still nascent, truck analytics and insights will ease the transition from maintaining an ICE fleet to an electric fleet. It is vital that the personnel handling electric truck servicing be equipped with the necessary skills.

As a result, electric truck OEMs, component suppliers, and service providers will have to collaboratively work to train/upskill qualified personnel and upgrade existing aftermarket service networks. Electric truck servicing will offer huge growth opportunities within remote diagnostics and prognostics.

Partnerships among technology companies and service providers, to develop advanced software and systems, will open up new revenue streams and make the way for unique business models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Segmentation

Key Competitors

3. Growth Environment

Key Findings

OEM 4R Growth Strategy

Non-OEM 4R Growth Strategy

OEM EV Business Model

Non-OEM EV Business Model

Opportunity Assessment - Electric Truck Value Chain

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

MD, HD, EV Launch Readiness of OEMs

OEM Portfolio Strategy or Focus Product Segments

OEMs, Suppliers, EV Players, and Groupings Targeted

LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities Based on Number of Assets

LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities Based on Number of Miles

LD, MD, HD EV Revenue Opportunity

LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities: OEM Revenue by LD, MD, HD

Electric Truck e-modules Requiring Servicing

OEM Business Models in EV Servicing

LD, MD, HD EV OEM Opportunities - Potential HD Repair, Certainty, Dealer Focus

LD, MD, HD EV OEM Opportunities Timeline

LD, MD, HD EV Non-OEM Opportunities - Potential HD Repair, Certainty, Dealer Focus

LD, MD, HD Non-OEM Opportunity Assessment

5. Company Profiles

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Tesla

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - XOS

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - LION Electric

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Arrival

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Proterra

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Orange EV

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - BYD Electric

Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Rivian

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Remote Diagnostics/Prognostics

Growth Opportunity 2 - Training/Upskilling

Growth Opportunity 3 - Online Marketplace

