North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Arrival, BYD, LION Electric, Orange EV, Proterra, Rivian, Tesla, & XOS

14 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This competitive benchmarking focuses on the growth of the electric truck market in North America and its aftermarket service opportunities. The study provides information on key OEMs and non-OEMs and their electric truck service strategies. Opportunity size is determined by forecasting the number of LD, MD, and HD trucks on the road and the average number of miles these travel on the road.
The analysis covers different business models already adopted and the future strategies of the target companies. Owing to the greater push toward reducing carbon emissions from the transportation industry, the demand for electric trucks will grow in the next few years.
Service and maintenance of such trucks will be key to sustaining smooth operations and the gradual replacement of ICE trucks in transportation. OEMs, suppliers, and new entrants in the electrification ecosystem are working on providing aftermarket servicing to electric trucks. The introduction of more than 15 truck models at the end of 2022 has created the requirement for an extensive service network.
Remote diagnostics and on-site mobile diagnostics are popular choices along the electric truck value chain. Service providers should address the unique opportunity to target OEMs and suppliers aiming to service electric trucks. Though electric truck adoption is still nascent, truck analytics and insights will ease the transition from maintaining an ICE fleet to an electric fleet. It is vital that the personnel handling electric truck servicing be equipped with the necessary skills.
As a result, electric truck OEMs, component suppliers, and service providers will have to collaboratively work to train/upskill qualified personnel and upgrade existing aftermarket service networks. Electric truck servicing will offer huge growth opportunities within remote diagnostics and prognostics.
Partnerships among technology companies and service providers, to develop advanced software and systems, will open up new revenue streams and make the way for unique business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
3. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- OEM 4R Growth Strategy
- Non-OEM 4R Growth Strategy
- OEM EV Business Model
- Non-OEM EV Business Model
- Opportunity Assessment - Electric Truck Value Chain
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- MD, HD, EV Launch Readiness of OEMs
- OEM Portfolio Strategy or Focus Product Segments
- OEMs, Suppliers, EV Players, and Groupings Targeted
- LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities Based on Number of Assets
- LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities Based on Number of Miles
- LD, MD, HD EV Revenue Opportunity
- LD, MD, HD EV Opportunities: OEM Revenue by LD, MD, HD
- Electric Truck e-modules Requiring Servicing
- OEM Business Models in EV Servicing
- LD, MD, HD EV OEM Opportunities - Potential HD Repair, Certainty, Dealer Focus
- LD, MD, HD EV OEM Opportunities Timeline
- LD, MD, HD EV Non-OEM Opportunities - Potential HD Repair, Certainty, Dealer Focus
- LD, MD, HD Non-OEM Opportunity Assessment
5. Company Profiles
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Tesla
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - XOS
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - LION Electric
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Arrival
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Proterra
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Orange EV
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - BYD Electric
- Electric MD & HD Service Focus - Rivian
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Remote Diagnostics/Prognostics
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Training/Upskilling
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Online Marketplace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghyucy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article