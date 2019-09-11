North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit (ECU) Aftermarket Forecast to 2025
Sep 11, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Engine Management Sensors and Engine Control Unit (ECU) Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the Class 1-3 advanced engine management components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across North America. It discusses unit shipment, revenues, average price, distribution channels, and market shares. The base year for this analysis is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.
The North American passenger vehicle advanced engine management aftermarket is expected to show decent growth in terms of unit shipment in the coming years. Increased use of electronics, further complexity of vehicles, emphasis on safety, and increased installation of catalytic converters in vehicles to reduce exhaust emissions will be the main factors in helping the market grow steadily. Increasing age of vehicles in the US facilitates the demand for parts replacement, despite sensors and ECUs having lower replacement rates.
Overall unit shipment and revenues will experience an increase due to a heightened focus on this category from the OEMs and independent aftermarket alike. Average unit prices are expected to increase slightly due to the increase in the prices of raw materials and higher demand. Oxygen sensors and coolant temperature sensors are the most important categories due to the higher installed base and higher replacement rates. Oxygen sensors are the most significant sensor category due to the higher average unit price. As a result, suppliers of oxygen sensors control a large share of the overall sensors market discussed in this study.
Remanufactured ECUs dominate the ECU market. The emergence of BEVs/PHEVs and new technologies such as ADAS is expected to spur the market for ECUs further. However, BEVs/PHEVs are expected to pose challenges to the sensors aftermarket. Suppliers in the sensors aftermarket are currently focused on increasing SKU counts to expand vehicle coverage to compete in this market.
Research Scope
The research covers the following product categories:
- Coolant Temperature Sensor
- Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor
- MAP Sensor
- Throttle Position Sensor
- Oxygen Sensor
- Engine Control Unit
Key Features
This research also summarizes key suppliers, their core competency, brands, channel focus and positioning, and aftermarket expertise. The key suppliers in this market are SMP, Delphi, DENSO, NGK, Cardone, ACDelco, Spectra Premium, and Bosch. Key areas this study will cover are as follows
- Total Class 1-3 Sensor and ECU units
- Total Class 1-3 Sensor and ECU revenue
- Overall 1-3 Sensor and ECU distribution channel analysis
- Overall 1-3 Sensor and ECU trends and their impact on units and replacement rates.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- Engine Management Sensors Market Unit Shipment and Revenue Snapshot
- Summary of Sensors Replacement Trends and Drivers
- Research Scope
Definitions and Segmentation
- Product Definition by Type
- Market Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
Forecast and Trends-Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent of Units by Product Type
- Pricing Analysis-Sensors
- Percent of Revenue by Product Type
- Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket-Discussion
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel-Sensors
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion
- Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share
Coolant Temperature Sensor Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
Camshaft & Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
MAP Sensor Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis of Supplier Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
Throttle Position Sensor Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Supplier Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
Oxygen Sensor Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share by Revenue
- Market Share Discussion
Forecast and Trends-ECU Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment by Product Type
- Revenue by Product Type
- Pricing Analysis-ECU
- ECU Aftermarket Discussion
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel ECU Aftermarket
- Market Share by Revenue
- ECU Discussion-Technology Improvements and Distribution
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Supplier Profiles
- Key Supplier Matrix
- DENSO
- Delphi
- Bosch
- SMP
- Spectra Premium
- Cardone
