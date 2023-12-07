North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Industry Report 2022, and 2023-2027: Focus on Fire Helmets, SCBA, Turnout Gear, Fire Gloves and Boots

07 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American firefighting PPE market generated $896.0 million in revenue in 2022
The United States is the largest market for firefighting PPE in North America, accounting for 84.1% of the revenue share in 2022. The country will witness a higher revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period, 2022-2027, owing to higher adoption of technologically improved firefighting PPE.
Stringent NFPA regulatory guidelines and increased awareness of fire fatalities will increase firefighting PPE's growth in North America during the forecast period. Turnout gears make up the largest product segment, with $429.6 million in revenue in 2022, accounting for a revenue share of 47.9% in 2022.
PFAS-free turnout gear demand and the upcoming regulatory guidelines will drive turnout gear's growth in North America. In terms of technological advancement, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) with improved telemetry, telecommunication, and physiological trackers will drive higher adoption in North American fire departments in the forecast period. SCBA that is easy to disassemble and decontaminate will gain higher traction in the coming years.
Firefighting PPE manufacturers are developing their service portfolio to include firefighting PPE washing and decontamination. In the coming years, the rental or product-as-a-service (PaaS) model will offer higher traction, as it will enable smaller fire departments to access updated PPE at an affordable price.
Connected PPE and cloud platforms have taken center stage for firefighting PPE development. AI, machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR) represent the future of firefighting PPE innovation owing to the increased safety needs in hazardous firegrounds.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- AI and PPE Connectivity
- Firefighting PPE Servicing
- NFPA Regulatory Guidelines
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Firefighting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Industry Definitions
- Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Statistics: Firefighters in North America
- Fire Trends in the United States
- Fire Trends in Canada
- NFPA-proposed Regulatory Changes
- PFAS and Turnout Gears
- Select List of Wash/Clean Service Providers
- Product Trends
- Regulations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Share by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast, Unit Shipment, and Price Forecast Analysis of the Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Helmets
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: SCBA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Turnout Gear
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Gloves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Boots
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
