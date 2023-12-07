North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Industry Report 2022, and 2023-2027: Focus on Fire Helmets, SCBA, Turnout Gear, Fire Gloves and Boots

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The North American firefighting PPE market generated $896.0 million in revenue in 2022

The United States is the largest market for firefighting PPE in North America, accounting for 84.1% of the revenue share in 2022. The country will witness a higher revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the study period, 2022-2027, owing to higher adoption of technologically improved firefighting PPE.

Stringent NFPA regulatory guidelines and increased awareness of fire fatalities will increase firefighting PPE's growth in North America during the forecast period. Turnout gears make up the largest product segment, with $429.6 million in revenue in 2022, accounting for a revenue share of 47.9% in 2022.

PFAS-free turnout gear demand and the upcoming regulatory guidelines will drive turnout gear's growth in North America. In terms of technological advancement, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) with improved telemetry, telecommunication, and physiological trackers will drive higher adoption in North American fire departments in the forecast period. SCBA that is easy to disassemble and decontaminate will gain higher traction in the coming years.

Firefighting PPE manufacturers are developing their service portfolio to include firefighting PPE washing and decontamination. In the coming years, the rental or product-as-a-service (PaaS) model will offer higher traction, as it will enable smaller fire departments to access updated PPE at an affordable price.

Connected PPE and cloud platforms have taken center stage for firefighting PPE development. AI, machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR) represent the future of firefighting PPE innovation owing to the increased safety needs in hazardous firegrounds.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • AI and PPE Connectivity
  • Firefighting PPE Servicing
  • NFPA Regulatory Guidelines

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Firefighting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Industry Definitions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Key Competitors
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Statistics: Firefighters in North America
  • Fire Trends in the United States
  • Fire Trends in Canada
  • NFPA-proposed Regulatory Changes
  • PFAS and Turnout Gears
  • Select List of Wash/Clean Service Providers
  • Product Trends
  • Regulations
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Share by Product
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast, Unit Shipment, and Price Forecast Analysis of the Firefighter PPE Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Helmets

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
  • Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: SCBA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Turnout Gear

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Gloves

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fire Boots

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
  • Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erjits

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Market for Artificial Blood Vessels 2023: Data for 2020-2022, Estimated Figures for 2023, Forecasts and CAGR Projections for 2028

Global Market for Artificial Blood Vessels 2023: Data for 2020-2022, Estimated Figures for 2023, Forecasts and CAGR Projections for 2028

The "Global Market for Artificial Blood Vessels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a complete review...
Global Nanobubbles Market Report 2024 - Global Market Size Estimates from 2021-2034, Geographic and End-use Market Segment Outlooks

Global Nanobubbles Market Report 2024 - Global Market Size Estimates from 2021-2034, Geographic and End-use Market Segment Outlooks

The "Global Market for Nanobubbles 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.