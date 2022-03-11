North American Gas Detection Equipment Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Expertise, Revenue Share, and Market Positioning

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Gas Detection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American gas detection equipment market generated $888.8 million in revenue in 2021

Stringent regulatory enforcement and increasing safety awareness to reduce on-the-job injuries propel the market demand.

This research service assesses the current status and prospects of the North American gas detection equipment market, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic impact. The study analyzes revenues from gas detection sales at the manufacturer level in the United States and Canada between 2018 and 2026, providing an in-depth look into three product segments: fixed gas detection equipment, portable gas detection equipment, and detector tubes.



The fixed gas detection equipment segment accounted for 51.8% of revenue share in 2021, followed by the portable gas detection equipment segment at 44.2%. With connected, cloud-based solutions growing in popularity, portable gas detectors are forecast to register a slightly higher compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026.

Detector tubes are projected to have the slowest growth among the three product segments, but their cost-effectiveness will sustain their market positioning. The United States is the dominant revenue contributor in the North American market. Increasing gas detection equipment adoption in small and mid-scale enterprises will support the country's post-pandemic market growth.



Oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and utilities are the top three end-user industries for the North American gas detection equipment market. The food and beverage industry, another key end user, is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of the high demand for equipment detecting hazardous gases, such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide.



Portable multi-gas detection equipment with data monitoring, cloud connectivity, and data analytics features will likely experience higher market acceptance in the coming years. The high injury incidence rate from multiple gas hazards in the industrial environment is expected to boost the adoption of multi-gas detection equipment.



6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Expertise, Revenue Share, and Market Positioning

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Sensors and Communication Technologies to Enhance Adoption of Gas Detectors

Growth Opportunity 3 - PaaS Platform to Strengthen Long-Term End-User Engagement

