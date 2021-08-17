North American Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market Report 2021-2027
The North American HVAC systems market was $24.09 billion in 2020 and is forecast to record a 6.3% CAGR over the next seven years to 2027.
The COVID-19 pandemic impact on the North American HVAC market was relatively muted than expected. While the market was forecast to slump by 6% in 2020, the post-Q2 2020 rebound helped HVAC manufacturers get their business back on track.
Amid the government change in the United States and the adoption of favorable climate change regulations and protocols, the market is expected to leverage the need for better indoor air quality and attaining net-zero energy targets.
The demand for air conditioning equipment in the southern region of the United States and parts of Canada, which experience heat waves every year, will propel cooling equipment sales. Leading manufacturers' focus on megatrends such as digitization and urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and climate change will lead to technologically advanced solutions that cater to different customer segments.
The competitive success factors in the region include brand reputation, product quality and cost, knowledge support lent by installers or building managers, and ease of installation and use. The dwindling number of qualified HVAC personal is a cause for concern in the HVAC equipment market. There are also insufficient certified professionals on new technologies emerging in the HVAC market. Hesitancy remains in the commercial buildings replacement market as owners or facility managers prefer a like-to-like replacement rather than upgrading their systems.
The publisher divided the market by product type into heating equipment (e.g., heat pumps, boilers, furnaces, unitary heaters), ventilation equipment (e.g., ventilation fans, air handling and fan coil units, humidifiers/dehumidifiers, air cleaners), and cooling equipment (e.g., ducted split/packaged unit, split units, room ACs, chillers, variable refrigerant flow). This study also covers HVAC controls and sensors, including networked/communicating devices for HVAC controls and temperature, humidity, occupancy, and CO2 level sensors.
We split the vertical market into three: Residential; industrial, including warehouses, factories, and manufacturing plants; and commercial, including offices, malls, schools, universities/colleges, healthcare, hospitality, data centers, transportation, and government buildings.
Research Highlights
- Current and future market growth rates
- Market segmentation by product type and vertical
- HVAC systems' future growth potential
- Major drivers and trends influencing the market
- Leading market participants in the region and comparative analysis
Key Topics Covered:
