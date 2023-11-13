North American Industrial Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs) Market Report 2023: Labor Challenges and Asset-light Business Models Drives Adoption - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Industrial Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the growth trends of autonomous equipment within the US industrial sector, with a specific focus on mobile robots, including AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) designed for warehousing applications.

The study assesses the role of contributing technologies, market conditions, and government initiatives in promoting the adoption of mobile robots. Additionally, it scrutinizes the existing infrastructure and forthcoming market dynamics anticipated in the years ahead.

Pressing challenges such as labor shortages, inflation, and escalating operational expenses are compelling companies to expedite technological advancements and explore various strategies to upgrade their technology.

The imperative to enhance operational efficiency, handle heavy workloads, and tailor solutions to meet customer demands is driving the development of autonomous technologies within warehouses across North America, with a primary focus on the United States. The evolution of autonomous solutions will gain momentum as companies seek to optimize their equipment and fleets.

The evolving preferences of customers, driven by supply chain disruptions and inflation, have given rise to new business models, including Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS). The shift towards asset-light operations and the desire to minimize long-term commitments to robot fleets have played pivotal roles in the emergence of these innovative business models.

While AGVs and AMRs find prominent use cases in logistics, delivery, and disinfection, specific subsegments within these categories, such as palletizing and sorting, are expected to take center stage as primary future use cases. The growth of hybrid systems that enable customers to leverage AMRs for multiple operational tasks is also anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How many mobile robots (AGVs and AMRs) will be in use by 2030?
  • What are the main application categories?
  • Who are the top industry participants, and what are their present development and launch activities?
  • What are existing and upcoming business models enabling the adoption of warehouse bots?
  • What are the use case strengths for various application areas?
  • What are the end-user perspectives on automating warehouses and their automation preferences?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Mobile Robot (AGVs and AMRs) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Operating Capacity of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Top Competitors

2. Growth Environment

  • Industrial Mobile Robots: Market Overview
  • Industrial Mobile Robot Segmentation
  • Industrial Mobile Robots: Regulatory Framework
  • Autonomous Industrial Equipment: Global Snapshot
  • Industrial Mobile Robots: Global vs North America Overview

3. Market Overview and Trend Analysis

  • Industrial Mobile Robot Technology: Infrastructure-assisted Systems
  • Industrial Mobile Robot Technology: Sensor and Optically Guided Systems
  • Key Trends in Warehouse Automation
  • Industrial Mobile Robots: New Business Models
  • Case Study: RaaS
  • Gamification in Warehouse Automation
  • Growth Drivers: AGVs
  • Growth Restraints: AGVs
  • Growth Drivers: AMRs
  • Growth Restraints: AMRs

4. AGVs and AMRs: Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Country
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Category (North America)
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Category (United States)
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Category (Canada)
  • Equipment in Operation Forecast
  • Equipment in Operation Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Assumptions and Methodology
  • Forecast Analysis

5. AGVs and AMRs: Value Chain and Competitive Landscape

  • Industrial Mobile Robots: Distribution Channels
  • Value Chain Participants
  • Competitive Landscape: Warehouse Automation
  • Competitive Landscape: Companies to Watch
  • Case Study: Amazon Automating Every Stage of Fulfillment
  • Case Study: Amazon Robotics (Kiva): Warehouse Robots
  • Case Study: Canvas Technologies - Enabling Safe Co-working Space for Humans and Robots

6. Warehouse Automation: End Customer Perspectives and Use Case Analysis

  • End Customer Perspectives: Warehouse Equipment Survey
  • Industrial Mobile Robotics: Application Areas and Use Cases
  • Hassle Map: Warehouse Automation
  • Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Demand Uptake in Key Functional Areas
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Application Areas Driving Demand
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Business Models Driving Adoption
  • Warehouse Automation: Conclusions and Future Outlook

Space Industry Automation Research Report 2023: Analysis of Sustainability, AI/ML, Geo Intelligence, Satellite Systems, Robotics, Launch Vehicles

The "Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The space industry is in the midst...

The "Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The space industry is in the midst...
Blockchain in Automotive Use Cases Research Report 2023 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, MB, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, & Volvo

The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...

The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
