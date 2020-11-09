North American Industry for Electric Irons to 2025 - Key Industry Trends and Insights

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America: Electric Irons Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the North American electric irons market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is the most detailed (COVID-19 updated) and comprehensive report about the North American electric irons market, covering all North American countries (3 single countries). The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 3 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the North American electric irons market and to present real and expert-verified information about the volumes, values, dynamics, segmentation and characteristics of consumption, prices, imports, and exports. The report also presents a forecast for the market development in the medium term and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, industry trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges and all other factors, influencing the market development.



Questions This Report Answers



Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years

Market segmentation (by each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by each covered country)

Analysis of the major international trade flows

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by each covered country) and analysis of imports for the last five years

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation (by each covered country) and analysis of exports for the last five years

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by each covered country)

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by each covered country)

Forecast for market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by each covered country)

Characteristics of the main players on the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape

Importance of the retail channel

Market shares of the main market players for the whole region

Distribution channels for retail sales

Five Forces analysis

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2015-2019

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2015-2019

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the North American Electric Irons Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the North American Electric Irons Market in 2015-2019

6.2. Segmentation of the North American Electric Irons Market in 2015-2019 by Countries

6.3. Trends and Insights of the North American Electric Irons Market

6.4. Profiles of the Main Players on the North American Electric Irons Market

6.5. Five Forces Analysis

6.6. Competitive Landscape on the North American Electric Irons Market

6.7. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the North American Electric Irons Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the North American Prices of Electric Irons in 2015-2019

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Segmentation of the Average North American Retail Prices of Electric Irons in 2015-2019 by Countries



8. North American Foreign Trade Operations of Electric Irons

8.1. North American Foreign Trade Operations of Electric Irons in 2015-2019



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of Electric Irons to North America

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of Electric Irons to North America in 2015-2019

9.2. Segmentation of the Imports of Electric Irons to North America by Importing Countries in 2015-2019

9.3. Segmentation of the Average Import Prices of Electric Irons by Importing Countries in 2015-2019



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the North American Exports of Electric Irons

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the North American Exports of Electric Irons in 2015-2019

10.2. Segmentation of the North American Exports of Electric Irons by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019

10.3. Segmentation of the Average Export Prices of Electric Irons by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the North American Consumption of Electric Irons per Capita

11.1. Segmentation of the North American Electric Irons Consumption per Capita by Countries in 2015-2019



12. Forecast for Development of the North American Electric Irons Market in 2020-2025

12.1. Forecast for Development of the North American Electric Irons Market in 2020-2025 in Three Possible Scenarios

12.2. Forecast for Development of the North American Electric Irons Market, Broken down by Countries in 2020-2025



Companies Mentioned



Philips

Bajaj Electricals

Usha Electricals

Panasonic

Electrolux Home Products

Tefal

GE

Hamilton Beach

Joy Mangano

Kenmore

LG

Applica

Black and Decker

Bosch

Conair

Siemens

Hyundai home appliances

