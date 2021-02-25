North American Industry for Residential Wood Flooring to 2027 - Featuring Mohawk Industries, Armstrong Flooring & Tarkett Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Residential Wood Flooring Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the North America residential wood flooring market to accurately gauge its growth in the near future. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for future growth of the North America residential wood flooring market in order to identify new opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the North America residential wood flooring market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. from 2019 to 2027.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the North America residential wood flooring market, which would aid companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. the study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the North America residential wood flooring market during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the North America residential wood flooring market and estimates statistics related to the market growth, in terms of volume (million square meters) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the North America residential wood flooring market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the North America residential wood flooring market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by these players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on North America Residential Wood Flooring Market



The report provides detailed information about the North America residential wood flooring market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in promoting growth of the market in the region. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the North America residential wood flooring market. This helps them in designing strategies and making target-driven decisions.

Which product segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the North America residential wood flooring market during the forecast period?

Research Methodology - North America Residential Wood Flooring Market



The research methodology adopted by analysts for compiling the report on the North America residential wood flooring market is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the market-affiliated information obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts for the North America residential wood flooring market.



During the primary research phase, analysts have interviewed market stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales & marketing managers. On the basis of the data obtained through interviews, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the North America residential wood flooring market.



For secondary research, analysts have scrutinized numerous annual reports, publications, white papers, market association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the North America residential wood flooring market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Key Facts and Figures

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Growth Opportunity Wheel



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.2. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Outlook

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Scenario

3.5. Value Chain Analysis



4. North America Residential Wood Flooring Production Output Analysis, 2018



5. North America Residential Wood Flooring Pricing Analysis, 2018-2027



6. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Product, 2018-2027

6.4. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



7. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Analysis, by Country, 2018-2027

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Volume (Million Square Meters) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Country, 2018-2027

7.3. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country



8. Competition Landscape

8.1. North America Residential Wood Flooring Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

8.2. Competition Matrix

8.3. Market Footprint Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles



9. Primary Research - Key Insights



10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology and Assumptions



Companies Mentioned



Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Tarkett Group

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc.

Kahrs Holding AB

Beaulieu International Group

AHF Products

Brumark

Havwoods Limited

BOEN

Preverco Inc.

