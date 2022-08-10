North American Light Vehicle Market Report 2022: Electric Vehicle Market Penetration, EV Trends, and Key Upcoming EV Models till 2025

Aug 10, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Light Vehicle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, North American light vehicle sales reached 16.8 million and is forecast to surpass 19 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.
The study aims to provide an overview of the automotive industry in North America, key manufacturers, and the share of North America in the global automotive industry, and LV market trends. The study analyzes LV sales by segment and by automakers and throws light on electric vehicle market penetration, EV trends, and key upcoming EV models till 2025.
While the economy and vehicle sales showed a positive trend in 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian war has affected the global automotive supply chain; component shortages exposed the fragility of the automotive supply chain. Chip shortage is expected to abate during the second half of 2022, helping automakers ramp up production to reduce backlogs and satisfy pent-up demand.
The North American automotive market has been shifting away from sedans and hatchbacks and moved toward sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickups. This research service is a deep dive into regional sales figures, the key highlights of 2021, and the top trends that will drive the industry in 2022.
The study also provides an overview of the key brands, demand for each brand, and demand for vehicles by body style. The report analyses future areas of growth and trends, including connected, autonomous, and shared mobility. The analyst has also forecasted the demand and sales of leading brands in the United States and Canada.
From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an overview of the North American light vehicles industry and analyzes the demand for LVs from each brand and automaker.
By providing a comprehensive overview of the North American LV industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:
- Capture the current scenario of the global automotive market and the North American light vehicle automotive industry
- State of the EV market in North America
- Identify the key brands and automakers in North America
- Understand key market trends driving North America LV sales
- Analyze CASE-related strategies in North America
- Offer an overview of scheduled EV launches until 2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American LV Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Takeaways
- Global Annual LV Sales
- Top Automotive Trends
- ICE Penetration Rate
- EV Penetration, US
- LV Sales by Body Type, US
- Projected Demand for LVs by Key Automaker, US
- LV Sales by Brand, US
- EV Penetration, Canada
- LV Sales By Body Type, Canada
- Projected Demand for LVs by y Automaker, Canada
- LV Sales by Brand, Canada
- Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, NA
- Autonomous Mobility Inching Toward Commercialization in the US
- Key Vehicle Connectivity and Autonomy Trends, US
- Upcoming EV Models, NA, 2022-2025
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Strategic and Technology Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2-Low Barriers to Entry in the Electric LV Space
- Growth Opportunity 3-Higher SUV Interest
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qpyf6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article