North American Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle eRetailing Aftermarket Parts Report 2021-2028: Traditional Distributors with Existing Physical Locations will Dominate the Online Parts Market

This research service analyzes the impact of eRetailing on the North American (the United States and Canada) commercial vehicle aftermarket, with a focus on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, and it provides an overview of current and future prospects for commercial vehicle aftermarket eRetail participants.

Potential trends and their implications are discussed, and the North American regulatory landscape is examined. The sales forecast is offered in terms of region, market participant, and product type, and commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing distribution/business models are also analyzed. In addition, the study examines customers' online journeys and factors that determine their behavior.



The research service provides a competitor mapping, and key companies that are capable of disrupting this space with their innovative offerings and operating processes are also highlighted.



Growth opportunities for commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing are investigated, and Frost & Sullivan offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.



The base year is 2021, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Methodology/Assumptions

Segmentation

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Channel Participant Definition

3. Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing - An Overview

Market Structure

Potential Trends

Implications of Potential Trends

US Regulations

Canadian Regulations

Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast by Region

Sales Forecast by Participant

Sales Forecast by Product

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

4. Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing - Distribution/Business Models and Customer Buying Behavior

Distribution Model: Auto eRetailer

Distribution Model: Mass eRetailer

Distribution Model: Supplier eStore

Distribution Model: OEM Direct (OEM Online Channel)

Distribution Model: Dealer eStore (OEM Online Channel)

Key Participants' Revenue Models

Key Participants' Business Models

Key Participants' Activity in Customers' Online Journeys

Customers' Online Journeys

Factors that Determine Customer Behavior

Key Customer Segments' Parts Purchase Patterns

Product Expectation by Customer Segments and eSeller Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitor Mapping

Competitive Landscape

Market Opportunity by Participants

OEMs' Parts eRetailing Route-to-Market Approach

Case Study 1: Amazon

Case Study 2: Canadian Tire

Case Study 3: FinditParts

Case Study 4: FleetPride

Case Study 5: Goodyear

5. Regional Analysis - The United States

Key Growth Metrics

Overview

Competitor Mapping

Sales Forecast

Sales by Participants

Sales by Parts

Customer Split

6. Regional Analysis - Canada

Key Growth Metrics

Overview

Competitor Mapping

Sales Forecast

Sales by Participants

Sales by Parts

Customer Split

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - O2O Integration for Installation Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Market Consolidation and Technology Integration to Ensure Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Effective Content and Cataloging to Enhance the DIY Customer Base

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Goodyear

FleetPride

FinditParts

Canadian Tire

Amazon

