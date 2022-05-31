North American Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle eRetailing Aftermarket Parts Report 2021-2028: Traditional Distributors with Existing Physical Locations will Dominate the Online Parts Market

May 31, 2022, 08:30 ET
This research service analyzes the impact of eRetailing on the North American (the United States and Canada) commercial vehicle aftermarket, with a focus on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, and it provides an overview of current and future prospects for commercial vehicle aftermarket eRetail participants.
Potential trends and their implications are discussed, and the North American regulatory landscape is examined. The sales forecast is offered in terms of region, market participant, and product type, and commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing distribution/business models are also analyzed. In addition, the study examines customers' online journeys and factors that determine their behavior.
The research service provides a competitor mapping, and key companies that are capable of disrupting this space with their innovative offerings and operating processes are also highlighted.
Growth opportunities for commercial vehicle aftermarket parts eRetailing are investigated, and Frost & Sullivan offers actionable insight to market participants to leverage these opportunities.
The base year is 2021, and the forecast period runs from 2021 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview
- Methodology/Assumptions
- Segmentation
- Key Takeaways
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
- Channel Participant Definition
3. Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing - An Overview
- Market Structure
- Potential Trends
- Implications of Potential Trends
- US Regulations
- Canadian Regulations
- Sales Forecast
- Sales Forecast by Region
- Sales Forecast by Participant
- Sales Forecast by Product
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
4. Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Parts eRetailing - Distribution/Business Models and Customer Buying Behavior
- Distribution Model: Auto eRetailer
- Distribution Model: Mass eRetailer
- Distribution Model: Supplier eStore
- Distribution Model: OEM Direct (OEM Online Channel)
- Distribution Model: Dealer eStore (OEM Online Channel)
- Key Participants' Revenue Models
- Key Participants' Business Models
- Key Participants' Activity in Customers' Online Journeys
- Customers' Online Journeys
- Factors that Determine Customer Behavior
- Key Customer Segments' Parts Purchase Patterns
- Product Expectation by Customer Segments and eSeller Strategies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Competitor Mapping
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Opportunity by Participants
- OEMs' Parts eRetailing Route-to-Market Approach
- Case Study 1: Amazon
- Case Study 2: Canadian Tire
- Case Study 3: FinditParts
- Case Study 4: FleetPride
- Case Study 5: Goodyear
5. Regional Analysis - The United States
- Key Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Competitor Mapping
- Sales Forecast
- Sales by Participants
- Sales by Parts
- Customer Split
6. Regional Analysis - Canada
- Key Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Competitor Mapping
- Sales Forecast
- Sales by Participants
- Sales by Parts
- Customer Split
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - O2O Integration for Installation Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Market Consolidation and Technology Integration to Ensure Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Effective Content and Cataloging to Enhance the DIY Customer Base
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Goodyear
- FleetPride
- FinditParts
- Canadian Tire
- Amazon
